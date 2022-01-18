Aecon awarded civil construction contract in Washington State

-- US$126 million contract for I-90/SR-18 Interchange Improvements and Widening --

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it has been awarded a US$126 million contract by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to design and build the Interstate-90 (I-90) / State Road-18 (SR-18) to Deep Creek Interchange Improvements and Widening project near Snoqualmie, Washington. The value of the contract will be added to Aecon's Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of a four-lane diverging diamond interchange, the widening of SR-18 to four lanes from the interchange to Deep Creek, as well as the design and construction of a four-lane bridge over Deep Creek, and a two-lane bridge over Raging River. Construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022, with anticipated completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Building on our strong presence in Western Canada, expanding our business in the Northwestern US is a natural progression and we are encouraged by the robust infrastructure opportunities in this market," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "We look forward to safely and successfully delivering this critical project for our client."

Further information about the project is available on the WSDOT website.

