Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
Jun 08, 2021, 17:38 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.
Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation and the approval of unallocated units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Directors
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes in Favour
|
% Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
John M. Beck
|
29,686,611
|
93.85%
|
1,944,358
|
6.15%
|
John W. Brace
|
31,579,110
|
99.84%
|
51,859
|
0.16%
|
Anthony P. Franceschini
|
31,284,313
|
98.90%
|
346,656
|
1.10%
|
J.D. Hole
|
31,505,802
|
99.60%
|
125,167
|
0.40%
|
Susan Wolburgh Jenah
|
31,270,659
|
98.86%
|
360,310
|
1.14%
|
Eric Rosenfeld
|
29,613,187
|
93.62%
|
2,017,782
|
6.38%
|
Jean-Louis Servranckx
|
31,579,999
|
99.84%
|
50,970
|
0.16%
|
Monica Sloan
|
31,302,692
|
98.96%
|
328,277
|
1.04%
|
Deborah S. Stein
|
31,160,701
|
98.51%
|
470,268
|
1.49%
|
Scott Thon
|
31,570,434
|
99.81%
|
60,535
|
0.19%
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
|
Votes in Favour
|
% Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
31,527,116
|
99.67%
|
103,853
|
0.33%
Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
|
Votes in Favour
|
% Votes in Favour
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
30,815,801
|
97.42%
|
814,968
|
2.58%
Approval of Unallocated Units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
Votes in Favour
|
% Votes in Favour
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
30,573,522
|
96.66%
|
1,057,447
|
3.34%
About Aecon
As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.
Statement on Forward-Looking Information
The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on February 25, 2021. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.
For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, (647) 484-1477, [email protected]
