Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Jun 08, 2021

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the  Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2021, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation and the approval of unallocated units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

John M. Beck

29,686,611

93.85%

1,944,358

6.15%

John W. Brace

31,579,110

99.84%

51,859

0.16%

Anthony P. Franceschini

31,284,313

98.90%

346,656

1.10%

J.D. Hole

31,505,802

99.60%

125,167

0.40%

Susan Wolburgh Jenah

31,270,659

98.86%

360,310

1.14%

Eric Rosenfeld

29,613,187

93.62%

2,017,782

6.38%

Jean-Louis Servranckx

31,579,999

99.84%

50,970

0.16%

Monica Sloan

31,302,692

98.96%

328,277

1.04%

Deborah S. Stein

31,160,701

98.51%

470,268

1.49%

Scott Thon

31,570,434

99.81%

60,535

0.19%

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

31,527,116

99.67%

103,853

0.33%

Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Against

% Votes Against

30,815,801

97.42%

814,968

2.58%

Approval of Unallocated Units under the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Against

% Votes Against

30,573,522

96.66%

1,057,447

3.34%

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on February 25, 2021. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, (647) 484-1477, [email protected]

