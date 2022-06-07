Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation and that the board of directors be authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes in

Favour % Votes in

Favour Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld John M. Beck 23,727,619 97.21% 681,991 2.79% John W. Brace 23,638,875 96.84% 770,735 3.16% Anthony P. Franceschini 23,236,167 95.19% 1,173,443 4.81% J.D. Hole 23,300,091 95.45% 1,109,519 4.55% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 24,005,726 98.35% 403,884 1.65% Eric Rosenfeld 19,140,004 78.41% 5,269,606 21.59% Jean-Louis Servranckx 23,997,289 98.31% 412,321 1.69% Monica Sloan 23,407,278 95.89% 1,002,332 4.11% Deborah S. Stein 23,694,990 97.07% 714,620 2.93% Scott Thon 24,292,594 99.52% 117,016 0.48%

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 24,302,318 99.36% 155,879 0.64%

Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against 23,343,446 95.63% 1,066,164 4.37%

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 1, 2022. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]