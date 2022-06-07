Aecon Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Aecon Group Inc.

Jun 07, 2022, 16:23 ET

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022 were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation and that the board of directors be authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes in
Favour

% Votes in
Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

John M. Beck

23,727,619

97.21%

681,991

2.79%

John W. Brace

23,638,875

96.84%

770,735

3.16%

Anthony P. Franceschini

23,236,167

95.19%

1,173,443

4.81%

J.D. Hole

23,300,091

95.45%

1,109,519

4.55%

Susan Wolburgh Jenah

24,005,726

98.35%

403,884

1.65%

Eric Rosenfeld

19,140,004

78.41%

5,269,606

21.59%

Jean-Louis Servranckx

23,997,289

98.31%

412,321

1.69%

Monica Sloan

23,407,278

95.89%

1,002,332

4.11%

Deborah S. Stein

23,694,990

97.07%

714,620

2.93%

Scott Thon

24,292,594

99.52%

117,016

0.48%

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

24,302,318

99.36%

155,879

0.64%

Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour

Votes Against

% Votes Against

23,343,446

95.63%

1,066,164

4.37%

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 1, 2022. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. 

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]

