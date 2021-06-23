AEC Daily Announces Strategic Partnership with Material Bank

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - AEC Daily , North America's leading continuing education provider for construction, architectural, interior design and engineering communities, and Material Bank , the world's largest material marketplace, have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will collaborate to connect product sample ordering on Material Bank, directly within AEC Daily's CEU (Continuing Education Unit) platform.

"Education is the cornerstone of the construction and design industry, and CEUs are a common entry point to brand and material discovery," said Jeff Rice, President of AEC Daily. "This partnership with Material Bank will allow design professionals more efficient access to sample ordering."

AEC Daily offers complimentary continuing education courses 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. In an industry where technologies are constantly advancing, design professionals rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation and keep them up-to-date with new products and innovations.

With close to 400 brands and thousands of unique product skus on a single site, Material Bank facilitates smart, sustainable sampling. The platform is committed to working with AEC Daily to close loops and advance automated methods to support all aspects of the material selection and specification process.

"The easier we can make it for design professionals to discover, search and sample materials, the more we can streamline workflows for our brand partners, members, and the industry as a whole," said Adam I. Sandow, Founder and CEO, Material Bank. "We are proud to partner with AEC Daily to create greater efficiencies in the sampling process."

"Brands represented by AEC Daily and Material Bank will be able to leverage their investments in both tools by increasing exposure and access to their CEUs and their samples on multiple platforms," said Rice. "This is truly a symbiotic partnership, which will benefit countless stakeholders in the architecture and design community."

About AEC Daily

AEC Daily is the largest provider of free online continuing education to construction professionals. Courses are available online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and credits are automatically tracked and reported. Architects, engineers, interior designers and other construction professionals rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation with ease. AECDaily.com

About Material Bank

Material Bank was founded in 2019 with the goal of creating the most user-friendly and sustainable sampling system for designers and architects in North America. With thousands of materials from hundreds of brands, Material Bank offers an incredible search engine, the ability to find and request samples with endless categorizations. Always free for design professionals, Material Bank operates from a state-of-the-art robotics-powered logistics hub located in Mississippi just minutes from FedEx Express's world hub, allowing overnight carbon neutral shipping for every order placed by midnight EST.

SOURCE AEC Daily

For further information: For more information on AEC Daily, please contact Jenna Illies [email protected]; For more information on Material Bank, please contact Laura Steele [email protected]