Adyton Resources Corporation - RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

TSX Venture Exchange: ADY

FSE: 701GR

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that Mr Alan Doyle has tendered his resignation from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.

The Board wishes Mr Doyle every success in his future endeavours.

