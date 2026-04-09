Adyen Launches Intelligent Money Movement To Unify Enterprise Payments, Liquidity Management And Payouts

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced Intelligent Money Movement, a new product offering that connects payments, liquidity management, and payouts together on a single platform. Designed for large global enterprises, the solution enables businesses like Etsy, Expedia Group, and Vinted to move funds faster, gain real-time visibility into their cash positions, and reduce operational complexity.

For global enterprises, financial operations remain stubbornly complex, burdened by fragmented providers. Customer payments arrive through cards, bank transfers, and local payment methods in multiple currencies, while customers, external suppliers and partners expect faster, more flexible access to funds. Treasury teams have to navigate the patchwork of fragmented financial providers to manage different parts of the cash flow lifecycle.

"Global commerce operates in real time, but money movement still happens in fragmented stages," said Ethan Tandowsky, CFO, Adyen. "Intelligent Money Movement is designed to eliminate the gaps between payments, liquidity management, and payouts. By consolidating the lifecycle of funds on a single platform, we're enabling businesses to access capital faster, improve working capital efficiency, and make more proactive financial decisions. In the last few years, the CFO's office has had to deal with rapid change and uncertainty with the adoption of AI and economic conditions. Enabling treasurers to be more agile allows them to deliver true value to the business and its operations."

This complexity compounds with growth, as they expand across markets and revenue streams. The average enterprise works with five to six primary banks, manages over 40 separate bank accounts, and has 12 pay-in and payout providers. To manage the movement of funds and create visibility into cash flows, treasurers frequently rely on manual or bespoke processes, which are resource-intensive. This becomes even more challenging when layered on top of technical debt from acquisitions or incompatible legacy systems. According to the joint Treasury Report from Adyen and Boston Consulting Group, 48% of CFOs cite transparency and accurate liquidity projection as a top challenge, and report that treasury teams spend more than 20% of their time managing pay-ins and payouts.

Intelligent Money Movement is uniquely powered by Adyen's key core capabilities:

One Unified Platform: Unlike many providers that rely on a patchwork of acquired technologies and third-party integrations, Adyen has built its entire financial technology stack on a single platform. This allows payments, liquidity management and payouts within one system.

Global Banking Licenses: Adyen is one of the select fintech companies that holds its own banking licenses across the U.S., the U.K., and Europe. This infrastructure enables direct connections to payment rails and card schemes, reducing intermediaries and fund settlement times.

The Intelligent Money Movement product offering is designed for businesses that manage complex payment and payout flows at scale, including insurance, retail marketplaces, mobility and delivery platforms, online travel agencies, and more.

"In the travel industry, the complexity of moving money globally, from the initial traveler booking to the final host payout, requires a high degree of resilience and trust," said Jing Yang, Vice President of Global Payments at Expedia Group. "Unifying our pay-ins and pay-outs through Intelligent Money Movement, helps us to better manage the entire financial lifecycle on a single platform. This reduces operational complexity and ensures our hosts receive a seamless, reliable experience."

"Unifying our funds flow on a single platform is a key driver for VintedPay's scalability. By managing pay-ins and pay-outs through the same infrastructure, we've simplified our operations and gained the stability needed to expand our financial services," said Modestas Tursa, VP of Payments at Vinted. "This setup allows us to stay focused on delivering a reliable experience for our members."

For more information about Intelligent Money Movement, click here.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with companies such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

SOURCE Adyen

Christina Macdonald, [email protected]