Advisory - Health Canada seized sexual enhancement products from stores in Hamilton, ON, and Coquitlam and Langford, B.C., because they may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 12, 2022, 10:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Plus Imperial Love 22000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Twin Rhino 69 Power 500K+ Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Platinum Rhino Love 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
155 Hunter St W.
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premier Love Platinum 22000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
155 Hunter St W.
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
(large and small packaging)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
155 Hunter St W.
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Twin Rhino 69 Power 500K+
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart
155 Hunter St W.
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Infinity 10K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum Male Sexual enhancement XXL 1000K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Platinum ZEN69 96000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 8 Supreme 500K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Sexy Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Swiss Navy Daily Supplement for Sexual Health
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Xcalibur Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1 (3 pack)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther Platinum 30K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResErection!
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResErection!
(Bottle)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue
Langford, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
