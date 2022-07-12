Advisory - Health Canada seized sexual enhancement products from stores in Hamilton, ON, and Coquitlam and Langford, B.C., because they may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

Jul 12, 2022, 10:45 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

777K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Plus Imperial Love 22000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Twin Rhino 69 Power 500K+  Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

VIP Go Rhino Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

800 Barton St E. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Platinum Rhino Love 2000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

155 Hunter St W.

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Premier Love Platinum 22000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

155 Hunter St W.

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

(large and small packaging)

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

155 Hunter St W.

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Twin Rhino 69 Power 500K+

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

155 Hunter St W.

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Infinity 10K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Magnum Gold 24K 

Sexual enhancement 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Magnum Male Sexual enhancement XXL 1000K

Sexual enhancement 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain  hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Platinum ZEN69 96000

Sexual enhancement 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 8 Supreme 500K

Sexual enhancement 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Sexy Lady

Sexual enhancement 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 22000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Swiss Navy Daily Supplement for Sexual Health

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Xcalibur Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1 (3 pack)

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther Platinum 30K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

ResErection!

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

ResErection!

(Bottle)

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

Unit 121 – 735 Goldstream Avenue

Langford, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

