Advisory - GUM Paroex (anti-gingivitis oral rinse) being recalled due to microbial contamination that could lead to respiratory and other infections in patients
Dec 24, 2020, 17:41 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -
UPDATE: December 24, 2020 – Additional lots of GUM Paroex (anti-gingivitis oral rinse) being recalled because this product may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata.
Sunstar Americas Inc. is expanding its recall for its prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse, GUM Paroex, to all lots on the Canadian market. The additional lots are being recalled, as a precaution, because they may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata.
Health Canada is advising:
- Do not use rinses labelled with one of the lot numbers listed below.
- Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you've taken this product and are experiencing respiratory or other medical issues.
- Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.
In addition to the lots that were recalled in October 2020, the affected new lots of GUM Paroex (DIN: 02384272 - 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate) being recalled are:
|
Lot:
|
Expiry
|
Lot:
|
Expiry
|
Lot:
|
Expiry
|
Lot:
|
Expiry
|
A333LF
|
2020/12
|
B066LG
|
2021/03
|
B227DX
|
2021/08
|
C030HK
|
2022/02
|
A333LG
|
2020/12
|
B070AP
|
2021/03
|
B227EK
|
2021/08
|
C142DF
|
2022/05
|
A333LH
|
2020/12
|
B070AQ
|
2021/03
|
B227EL
|
2021/08
|
C142DG
|
2022/05
|
A333LJ
|
2020/12
|
B070AR
|
2021/03
|
B234FD
|
2021/08
|
C142DH
|
2022/05
|
B003HM
|
2021/01
|
B136HM
|
2021/05
|
B234FE
|
2021/08
|
C142DJ
|
2022/05
|
B003HN
|
2021/01
|
B141HU
|
2021/05
|
B234FF
|
2021/08
|
C142DK
|
2022/05
|
B003HP
|
2021/01
|
B141HV
|
2021/05
|
B304LB
|
2021/11
|
B009JK
|
2021/01
|
B003HQ
|
2021/01
|
B141HW
|
2021/05
|
B304LC
|
2021/11
|
B009JL
|
2021/01
|
B003HR
|
2021/01
|
B178FL
|
2021/07
|
B311AM
|
2021/11
|
B031CD
|
2021/02
|
B003HS
|
2021/01
|
B178FM
|
2021/07
|
C009LV
|
2022/01
|
B227DW
|
2021/08
|
B003HT
|
2021/01
|
B178FN
|
2021/07
|
C009LW
|
2022/01
|
C016BJ
|
2022/01
|
B009JG
|
2021/01
|
B199KR
|
2021/07
|
C016BH
|
2022/01
|
B009JH
|
2021/01
|
B199KS
|
2021/07
|
C030HH
|
2022/02
|
B009JJ
|
2021/01
|
B199KT
|
2021/07
|
C030HJ
|
2022/02
Health Canada will monitor the effectiveness of the recall and continue to inform Canadians if new safety information arises.
Advisory from October 29, 2020
OTTAWA - Sunstar Americas, Inc. is recalling five lots of its prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse, GUM Paroex, after testing by the company revealed the presence of Burkholderia lata.
Burkholderia lata is a multi-drug-resistant bacteria that has a high potential to cause serious respiratory and other infections in patients with underlying illnesses, such as cystic fibrosis and chronic granulomatous disease, or who are immunocompromised (such as some elderly individuals, people who are HIV positive and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or hemodialysis).
Hospitalized patients who have catheters, are mechanically ventilated or are in the intensive care unit are at risk of severe, life-threatening infections if exposed to this bacteria through the contaminated product.
Those with a healthy immune system who use the contaminated product may risk infections requiring treatment with antibiotics.
GUM Paroex is a licensed, prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse used to treat moderate to severe gingivitis, and for to manage associated gingival bleeding and inflammation between dental visits. The product is distributed to patients in Canada through dental clinics and pharmacies.
Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the company's recall and the implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions.
What consumers should do
- Do not use rinses labelled with one of the lot numbers listed in the table of affected products below.
- Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you've taken this product and are experiencing respiratory or other medical issues.
- Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.
Affected products
The product is distributed through dental clinics to patients and through prescriptions filled by pharmacies in Canada. It contains 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate.
|
Company
|
Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)
|
DIN
|
Strength
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Sunstar Americas Inc.
|
GUM
Paroex
|
02384272
|
0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate.
|
C177GS
|
July 31, 2022
|
C177GT
|
July 31, 2022
|
C177GU
|
July 31, 2022
|
C219DH
|
August 31, 2022
|
C219DJ
|
August 31, 2022
