HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Details are as follows:

Q3 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present third quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET By telephone: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3APK3rk to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator at 1-888-510-2154. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call via this method. By audio webcast: https://app.webinar.net/D8kXBR91bQ6 Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-888-660-6345 toll free, passcode 76863 # (pound key), until midnight ET November 14, 2024.

www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Media Contacts: [email protected]