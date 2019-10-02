Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 14, 2019

HALIFAX, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will hold a conference call for analysts on Thursday, November 14, 2019, to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Details are as follows:

Q3 2019 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present the third quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019



Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET



By telephone: 1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.



By audio webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2103140/EFF564A0295D39F88AC75CC40572A7B0 or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call.



Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 5576948# (pound key), until midnight ET Friday, November 22, 2019.

www.chorusaviation.com

For further information: Manon Stuart, (902) 873-5054, Halifax, Nova Scotia, manon.stuart@chorusaviation.com; Debra Williams, (905) 671-7769, Toronto, Ontario, debra.williams@chorusaviation.com

