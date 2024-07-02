Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024 Français
Jul 02, 2024, 17:00 ET
HALIFAX, NS, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Details are as follows:
Q2 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present second quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.
Date:
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time:
10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET
By telephone:
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter
You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator at
By audio webcast:
Replay:
Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-
SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.
Media Contacts: [email protected], www.chorusaviation.com
