HALIFAX, NS, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Details are as follows:

Q2 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present second quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024



Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET



By telephone: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter

your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4dv9bT9 to receive an instant automated

call back.





You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator at

1-888-664-6392. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call via

this method.



By audio webcast: https://app.webinar.net/xJlrg5z4VAP



Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-

888-390-0541 toll free, passcode 012206 # (pound key), until midnight ET August 21,

2024.

Media Contacts: [email protected], www.chorusaviation.com