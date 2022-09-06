Adventus Mining Provides Corporate Update: Change of Nobis Board Representative

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining") ( TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Darquea Schettini has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Adventus Mining as the nominee of Nobis Holding de Inversiones ("Nobis"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Mr. David Darquea Schettini replaces Ms. Melissa Romero Noboa who resigned on September 6, 2022, as a director of Adventus Mining.

Mr. David Darquea Schettini is the Chief Financial Officer of Nobis and an international businessman based in Guayaquil, Ecuador. He has held senior commercial and strategic roles at various Nobis businesses, with particular focus in Ecuador, Colombia and the United States. Mr. Darquea has previous experience in investment banking, energy and construction industries. He has completed programs in Finance & Administration in Tec de Monterrey (Mexico), Portfolio Specialization from Instituto de Estudios Bursátiles (Spain) and Executive Programs in Wharton School and London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mark Wellings, Chairman of Adventus Mining, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Adventus, I would like to thank Ms. Melissa Romero Noboa for her insightful service and support of Adventus since June 2021. We would like to welcome Mr. David Darquea Schettini to the Board who brings a wealth of in-country and Latin American experience in corporate strategy, financial administration, and project execution. We believe that Mr. Darquea's valuable skillset and expertise will be a positive contribution to Adventus as we continue our evolution into a premier copper-gold development and exploration company."

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

About Nobis

Nobis Holding de Inversiones is one of Ecuador's largest private organizations, with business interests across the agricultural, real estate, industrial, commercial, construction and tourism sectors. The group was founded by Executive President Isabel Noboa Pontón in 1997 and has since developed into one of the country's most successful and respected private enterprises. Highlights of its business portfolio in Ecuador include:

Partner with DP World in the Posorja deep-water port

One of the largest agricultural conglomerates

One of the largest private and commercial real estate owners and operators, including malls, hotels, resorts and apartments

Largest ethanol and clean energy producer from sugarcane by-products

Along with its diverse business portfolio, Nobis is a leader in community development and philanthropy initiatives through the Nobis Foundation (Fundación Nobis), which aims to educate and enable women, youth and low-income communities within Ecuador. Please visit: https://nobisholdings.com/.

*Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek* – Adventus Mining will be attending the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek and is available to meet with interested investors on September 13 to 15, 2022. To schedule an in-person meeting, please contact Mr. Christian Kargl-Simard directly.

