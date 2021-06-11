Adventus Mining Provides Corporate Update: Appointment of New Nobis Board Representative, Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting, and Canstar Resources Investment

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that Ms. Melissa Romero Noboa has been appointed to the Adventus board as the Consorcio Nobis ("Nobis") nominee subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Adventus is also pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), which was held on June 10, 2021 in Toronto, Canada, as well as an update on Adventus' investment in Canstar Resources Inc.

New Board Representative from Nobis

Ms. Melissa Romero Noboa is a board director of Nobis and an international businesswoman. She has held senior commercial and strategic roles at various Nobis and Noboa Family businesses, with particular focus in Ecuador and the US. Ms. Romero Noboa has completed management programs at IDE-Guayaquil and Kellogg Business Schools. She is the daughter of Ms. Isabel Noboa Pontón, the Founder and Executive President of Nobis.

Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

Election of Directors

The nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Meeting, with the exception of Mr. Roberto Salas who did not stand for election at the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors by shareholders present in person, confirmed via conference call or represented by proxy at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Sally Eyre 78,025,311 94.100% 4,891,900 5.900% Michael Haworth 71,766,465 86.552% 11,150,746 13.448% Christian Kargl-Simard 82,915,711 99.998% 1,500 0.002% Barry Murphy 82,915,711 99.998% 1,500 0.002% Roberto Salas (did not

stand for election) n/a n/a n/a n/a Paul Sweeney 82,915,711 99.998% 1,500 0.002% Mark Wellings 72,634,023 87.598% 10,283,188 12.402%

Following the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company appointed the Nobis nominee, Ms. Melissa Romero Noboa, as a director of the Company effective June 11, 2021. The seven directors will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 84,161,147 99.995% 4,500 0.005%

Share Compensation Plan

Shareholders re-approved the Company's share compensation plan allowing for the granting of up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at any time. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 77,493,903 93.459% 5,423,308 6.541%

Amendment to Share Compensation Plan

Disinterested shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's share compensation plan to increase the number of restricted share units available for award thereunder to 2,000,000 restricted share units, as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 56,701,032 91.258% 5,431,507 8.742%

Canstar Resources Investment Update

Adventus wishes to congratulate Canstar Resources Inc. ("Canstar") (TSX-V: ROX, OTCPK: CSRNF) on the completion of its $2.5 million financing led by Eric Sprott in May 2021. Canstar has recently commenced its first drilling program at the Golden Baie project in south-central Newfoundland, Canada, which is supported by extensive field activities and regional exploration developments in Newfoundland. Adventus owns 17,336,339 shares of Canstar for investment purposes, which are valued at approximately $6.5 million at the date of this news release. Adventus may acquire additional securities of Canstar including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Canstar including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is advancing the El Domo copper-gold project through a feasibility study, while exploring the broader Curipamba district. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Adventus also controls an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner as well as an investment portfolio of equities in several exploration companies. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

About Nobis

Consorcio Nobis is one of Ecuador's largest private organizations, with business interests across the agricultural, real estate, industrial, commercial, construction and tourism sectors. The group was founded by Executive President Isabel Noboa Pontón in 1997 and has since developed into one of the country's most successful and respected private enterprises. Highlights of its business portfolio in Ecuador include:

Partner with DP World in the Posorja deep-water port

One of the largest agricultural conglomerates

One of the largest private and commercial real estate owners and operators, including malls, hotels, resorts and apartments

Largest ethanol and clean energy producer from sugarcane by-products

Along with its diverse business portfolio, Nobis is a leader in community development and philanthropy initiatives through the Nobis Foundation (Fundación Nobis), which aims to educate and enable women, youth and low-income communities within Ecuador. Please visit: https://www.consorcionobis.com.ec/

About Canstar Resources

Canstar is focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Canstar has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project, a large claim package (62,175 hectares) with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a major structural trend in south Newfoundland. Canstar also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corporation

For further information: from Adventus, please contact Christian Kargl-Simard, President and Chief Executive Officer, at +1-416-230-3440 or [email protected] Please also visit the Adventus website at www.adventusmining.com and LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/adventus-mining-corporation.

Related Links

https://www.adventusmining.com/

