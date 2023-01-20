Adventus Mining Appoints Gerardo Fernandez as Non-Executive Advisor to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerardo Fernandez as non-executive advisor to the board of directors. He has been with Yamana Gold Inc. since 2007 where he has worked in several positions spanning from operations, strategic planning, project development and business development. Mr. Fernandez currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations and previously, held the positions of Senior Vice President, Operations and Senior Vice President, Projects and Technical Services. Mr. Fernandez holds an MBA (Nevada, USA) and degrees in Civil Mining Engineering and BSc. Engineering from the University of Chile.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Adventus Mining has granted an aggregate of 5,703,500 stock options under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors, with an exercise price of C$0.52 per stock option, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over three years.

The Company has also awarded an aggregate of 1,428,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such RSUs over a two-year period.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of the management of Adventus Mining as of the date the statement is published, and Adventus Mining assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward–looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus Mining does not undertake or anticipate will or may occur in the future including: the proposed use of proceeds; and the receipt of all necessary approval, including the approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange. Although Adventus Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corporation

For further information: Christian Kargl-Simard, President and Chief Executive Officer, at +1-416-230-3440 or [email protected] Please also visit the Adventus Mining website at www.adventusmining.com.