Adventus Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Toronto, Canada.

A total of 130,824,892 common shares were voted at the Annual Meeting, representing 72.8% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Election of Directors







Christian Kargl-Simard 124,976,785 99.944 % 70,100 0.056 % Mark Wellings 124,870,385 99.859 % 176,500 0.141 % Barry Murphy 123,179,785 98.507 % 1,867,100 1.493 % David Darquea Schettini 124,908,135 99.889 % 138,750 0.111 % Stephen Williams 124,871,885 99.860 % 175,000 0.140 % Leif Nilsson 123,181,285 98.508 % 1,865,600 1.492 % Karina Rogers 124,857,885 99.849 % 189,000 0.151 %









Ratification of Share Compensation Plan 120,060,697 96.013 % 4,986,188 3.987 % Approval of Amendment to Share

Compensation Plan 120,058,197 96.011 % 4,988,688 3.989 %











Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor







Deloitte LLP 130,717,892 99.918 % 107,000 0.082 %

All seven elected directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

