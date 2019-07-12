Adventus Announces Management Addition and Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) and its management team are pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Gamache as Director of Environmental Management and Community Development.

Ms. Gamache is a professional engineer with over 15 years of international experience specialized in integrating areas of environmental engineering and management, permitting strategy, community relations and corporate social responsibility on mining projects in the Americas and globally. The majority of Ms. Gamache's experience was with Hatch Ltd.'s water management and environmental services groups in progressive roles on international consulting assignments for both greenfield and expansion projects. Most recently, Ms. Gamache was Environment and Sustainability Manager for Yamana Gold Inc., responsible for the execution of environmental and sustainability related initiatives at mining operations and projects in Canada and South America. Ms. Gamache holds Bachelor and Master of Applied Science degrees in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Working closely with Adventus' management and project teams as well as local stakeholders in Ecuador, Ms. Gamache will lead all environmental management and community development activities for Adventus. As Adventus continues significant exploration and engineering work in advancing the Curipamba, Pijilí and Santiago projects in Ecuador, the Company will continue to appropriately build its management and technical team.

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

Adventus also announces award of an aggregate of 455,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's share compensation plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such restricted share units over a two-year period.

Adventus has also granted an aggregate of 900,000 stock options under the Company's share compensation plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company with an exercise price of C$1.06 per stock option, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over three years.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that Adventus expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

