ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second quarter 2019 revenue of $131 million

Second quarter 2019 net loss of $44 million

Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $60 million

of Generated cash flow from operating activities of $97 million in the first six months of 2019 and concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $224 million

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company") (TSX:ADVZ), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. All financial references are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted.

"The Company generated second quarter financial results that are consistent with management's expectations," said Graeme Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of ADVANZ PHARMA. "We also made important progress with respect to our pipeline and M&A development during the reporting period."

Consolidated Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

Reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $131.1 million , compared to $139.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, and $135.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to for the second quarter of 2018, and for the first quarter of 2019. Reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $44.3 million .

. Reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA 1 of $59.7 million , compared to $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, and $65.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

of , compared to for the second quarter of 2018, and for the first quarter of 2019. Generated cash flows from operating activities of $97.4 million in the first six months of 2019, compared to $83.9 million during the same period in 2018.

in the first six months of 2019, compared to during the same period in 2018. As of June 30, 2019 , the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $224.3 million compared to $224.4 million as of December 31, 2018 .

, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of compared to as of . On April 1, 2019 , announced the acquisition of the global rights to two established medicines, Salagen® tablets (pilocarpine hydrochloride) (excluding Japan ) and Panretin® gel (alitretinoin), from Eisai Inc. for $30 million in cash plus approximately $3.3 million for purchased inventory and related prepayments. The Company funded the transaction using cash on hand on April 15, 2019 . Since the transaction closed, the two medicines have performed in line with management's expectations.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Results

International Segment

ADVANZ PHARMA International segment revenue of $95.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, decreased by $11.2 million, or 11%, compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

The decline consisted of a $5.7 million decrease in baseline revenue, which was further compounded by a $5.5 million decrease in revenue as a result of the British pound (GBP) weakening against the USD, when compared against the second quarter of 2018.

Declines to revenue attributable to key products during the quarter, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, included a $2.2 million decrease from Carbimazole; a $2.1 million decrease from Liothyronine Sodium; a $1.8 million decrease from Nitrofurantoin; a $1.5 million decrease from Levothyroxine Sodium; and a $1.2 million decrease from Cyclizine Hydrochloride.

These lower product volumes and revenues are primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressures resulting in market share erosion in the U.K.

These declines to revenue were partially offset by $4.4 million increase in revenue from Fusidic Acid as a result of product volume increases.

The remaining decrease was primarily due to general competitive market pressures across the segment's product portfolio.

North America Segment

ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment revenue of $35.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased by $2.8 million or 9%, compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

The increase was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase from Plaquenil® authorized generic due to the timing of shipments in 2019; a $1.0 million increase from recently acquired Salagen® and Panretin® brands in the U.S.; and a $0.9 million increase in revenue from Photofrin® as a result of higher volumes.

These increases were partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease from Donnatal® as a result of competitive pressures that have resulted in a loss of market share.

Pipeline Update

The Company continued to make progress with respect to the evaluation and advancement of its pipeline of medicines.

In the second quarter of 2019, ADVANZ PHARMA submitted for approval, or received approval, for 17 medicines.

Going forward, the Company intends to expand its product portfolio in order to deliver mid-term value and long-term growth, through pipeline filling, optimization, licencing and development partnerships. These initiatives will be focussed on niche and differentiated generics, complex specialty and value-added medicines.

For 2019, the Company continues to believe that product launches from its pipeline will not generate a material amount of revenue.

Consolidated Financial Results



Three months ended Six months ended (in $000's, except per share data) Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Revenue 131,076 139,487 266,715 291,751 Gross profit 85,465 95,087 176,573 196,193 Gross profit % 65% 68% 66% 67% Total operating expenses 93,562 136,361 179,176 248,706 Operating income (loss) for the period (8,097) (41,274) (2,603) (52,513)









Income tax expense (recovery) (1,269) (7,901) (1,203) (3,197) Net income (loss) for the period (44,255) (179,954) (52,243) (235,648)









Earnings (loss) per share







Basic (1) (0.90) (1,052.70) (1.07) (1,378.50) Diluted (1) (0.90) (1,052.70) (1.07) (1,378.50)









EBITDA (2) 35,076 (41,371) 107,260 53,132 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 59,741 66,781 124,831 138,805

Notes:

(1) 2018 amounts have been adjusted for the retrospective effect of the previously disclosed share consolidation. (2) Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definitions and reconciliation to reported results, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this MD&A. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business.

Consolidated Results of Operations

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $8.4 million, or 6%, and $25.0 million, or 9%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.

These decreases were primarily due to lower sales from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, combined with lower foreign exchange rates impacting translated revenues from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, partially offset by higher sales from the ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $9.6 million, or 10%, and $19.6 million, or 10%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018, primarily due to segment revenue declines.

Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by 3% and 1%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018, primarily due to a change in the mix of product sales within both segments.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $42.8 million, or 31%, and $69.5 million, or 28%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.

The decrease in operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 is primarily due to $24.7 million lower restructuring related, acquisition and other costs mainly associated with the Company's Recapitalization Transaction that was completed in 2018, $10.4 million lower amortization charges on intangible assets, and $7.9 million lower impairment charges.

Operating expenses were lower for the year to date compared to corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to $35.7 million lower restructuring related, acquisition and other costs mainly associated with the Company's Recapitalization Transaction that was completed in 2018, $22.9 million lower amortization charges on intangible assets, and $7.9 million lower impairment charges.

General and administrative expenses reflect costs related to salaries and benefits, professional and consulting fees, public company costs, travel and other administrative expenditures. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $0.3 million, or 3%, and $2.3 million, or 11%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease year to date is primarily due to $1.6 million lower costs associated with lease payments recorded in general and administrative expenses as a result of the revised accounting for these costs due to the adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019, combined with favourable foreign exchange rate movements impacting translation of general and administrative expenses from ADVANZ PHARMA International. The decrease was partially offset by increased legal costs within ADVANZ PHARMA North America associated with claims brought against the non-FDA approved competitors of Donnatal®.

Selling and marketing expenses reflect costs incurred by the Company for the marketing, promotion and sale of its portfolio of products across its segments. Selling and marketing costs for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $1.7 million, or 16%, and $3.3 million, or 16%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decreases are primarily as a result of lower costs associated with sales promotion and advertising activities, as well as reduced salaries and benefits costs.

Research and development expenses reflect costs for clinical trial activities, product development, professional and consulting fees and services associated with the activities of the medical, clinical and scientific affairs, quality assurance costs, regulatory compliance and drug safety costs (Pharmacovigilence) of the Company. Research and development costs for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.6 million, or 8%, compared to the corresponding period in 2018 primarily due to lower clinical trial costs, combined with favourable foreign exchange rate movements impacting translation of research and development costs from ADVANZ PHARMA International. Research and development costs for the year to date 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, were essentially flat.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date decreased by $7.0 million, or 11% and $14.0 million, or 10%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. These declines were primarily due to lower sales and gross profits from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, combined with lower foreign exchange rates impacting translated results. Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date was $41.1 million and $87.9 million, respectively from ADVANZ PHARMA International and $21.8 million and $43.3 million from ADVANZ PHARMA North America.

In addition, during the second quarter of 2019 and year to date, the Company incurred $3.1 million, and $6.4 million, respectively, of corporate costs. Corporate expenses for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date increased by $0.5 million and decreased by $0.1 million, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $224.3 million and 48,913,490 limited voting shares issued and outstanding.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries, and going forward, is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA operates out of facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Sydney, Australia; Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; St. Helier, Jersey; and in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain measures that are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. When used, these measures are defined in such terms to allow the reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS measures such as EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, to provide investors with supplemental information of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets, to assess its ability to meet future debt service requirements, in making capital expenditures, and to consider the business's working capital requirements. Readers are cautioned that the non-IFRS measures contained herein may not be appropriate for any other purpose.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest and accretion expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Management uses EBITDA to assess the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain charges including costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring initiatives, and other costs (which includes onerous contract costs and direct costs associated with contractual terminations), management retention costs, non-operating gains / losses, integration costs, legal settlements (net of insurance recoveries) and related legal costs, non-cash items such as unrealized gains / losses on derivative instruments, share based compensation expense/recovery, fair value changes including purchase consideration and derivative financial instruments, asset impairments, fair value increases to inventory arising from purchased inventory from a business combination, gains / losses from the sale of assets and unrealized gains / losses related to foreign exchange. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other non-IFRS financial measures, as the key metric in assessing business performance when comparing actual results to budgets and forecasts. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and cash flow, and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in the underlying business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

The table below sets forth the reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018.



Three months ended Six months ended (in $000's) Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Net income (loss) for the period (44,255) (179,954) (52,243) (235,648)









Interest and accretion expense 27,348 82,824 54,087 162,946 Interest income (801) (546) (1,336) (1,252) Income taxes (1,269) (7,901) (1,203) (3,197) Depreciation 715 440 1,520 910 Amortization of intangible assets 53,338 63,766 106,435 129,373 EBITDA 35,076 (41,371) 107,260 53,132 Impairment — 7,935 — 7,935 Restructuring related, acquisition and other 12,547 37,255 17,018 52,749 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense 1,238 (1,341) 2,461 (74) Fair value loss on purchase consideration and derivatives — — — 425 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 478 1,053 (48) 2,394 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 10,402 70,558 (1,860) 29,552 Gain on debt and purchase consideration settlement — (7,308) — (7,308) Adjusted EBITDA 59,741 66,781 124,831 138,805

