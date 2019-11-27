ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Announces Proposal to Re-domicile from Canada to Europe

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company") (TSX:ADVZ), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders on December 17, 2019, at 10:00 am Toronto time to consider, and if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution approving the continuance of the Company from Canada to Jersey, Channel Islands (the "Continuance"). The Company will hold the meeting at 333 Bay St., Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M56-2T6.

If the Continuance is approved by the shareholders, the Company will, subject to applicable regulatory approval, become a UK tax resident Company domiciled in Jersey.

The Continuance is consistent with the Company's strategic focus on Western Europe, and is expected to result in operational and cost efficiencies from being closer to Western Europe.

The Company's limited voting shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange upon the Continuance becoming effective.

Additional information regarding the proposed Continuance and the special meeting of shareholders is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated November 18, 2019.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries, and going forward, is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA's corporate head office is in Toronto, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, the Company operates out of facilities in Sydney, Australia; London, England; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; St. Helier, Jersey; and in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information:

This news release includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, regarding ADVANZ PHARMA and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Continuance being expected to result in operational and cost efficiencies. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of ADVANZ PHARMA's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although ADVANZ PHARMA's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward‐looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ADVANZ PHARMA, including risks associated with ADVANZ PHARMA's securities, ADVANZ PHARMA's growth, risks associated with the use of ADVANZ PHARMA's products, the inability to generate cash flows, revenues and/or stable margins, the inability to repay debt and/or satisfy future obligations, risks associated with a delay in releasing ADVANZ PHARMA's financial statements (which could result in a default under ADVANZ PHARMA's debt agreements and a violation of applicable laws), ADVANZ PHARMA's outstanding debt, risks associated with the geographic markets in which ADVANZ PHARMA operates and/or distributes its products, risks associated with distribution agreements, risks associated the pharmaceutical industry and the regulation thereof, regulatory investigations, the failure to comply with applicable laws, economic factors, market conditions, risks associated with growth and competition, the failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the equity and debt markets generally, general economic and stock market conditions, risks associated with fluctuations in exchange rates (including, without limitation, fluctuations in currencies), political risks (including changes to political conditions), risks associated with the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union (including, without limitation, risks associated with regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical industry, changes in cross‐border tariff and cost structures and the loss of access to the European Union global trade markets), risks related to patent infringement actions, the loss of intellectual property rights, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ADVANZ PHARMA's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, and many other factors beyond the control of ADVANZ PHARMA. Although ADVANZ PHARMA has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward‐looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward‐looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and ADVANZ PHARMA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., +44 208 588 9100, mediaenquiries@advanzpharma.com; For investor inquiries, please contact: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., 905-842-5150 x 240, adam.peeler@advanzpharma.com

Related Links

www.concordiarx.com

