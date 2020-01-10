Advantex Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announces that Mr. William Polley has resigned as a director of Advantex, effective December 31, 2019.

William Polley has served as a director of Advantex since November, 2002. Advantex wishes to thank Mr. Polley for his valuable contribution over the years.

Advantex is currently working on identifying and recruiting a candidate to replace Mr. Polley.

About Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn frequent-flyer miles at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

