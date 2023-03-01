Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Mar 01, 2023, 18:24 ET

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2021:

Three months ended December 31

Six months ended December 31

December 2022

December 2021

Inc./(Dec)

December 2022

December 2021

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$







Revenues

$        437,551

$        367,196

$          70,355

$     1,022,388

$        740,493

$        281,895

Direct expenses





Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program

94,112

74,945

19,167

259,108

213,116

45,992

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense

1,095

4,457

(3,362)

7,275

5,923

1,352

Gross profit

$        342,344

$        287,794

$          54,550

$        756,005

$        521,454

$        234,551

Selling and General & administrative expenses

441,920

460,265

(18,345)

862,940

910,771

(47,831)

Federal pandemic wage and rent subsidies

-

(9,121)

(9,121)

(1,888)

(110,121)

(108,233)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$        (99,576)

$      (163,350)

$        (63,774)

$      (105,047)

$      (279,196)

$      (174,149)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

310,031

323,441

(13,410)

624,108

567,648

56,460

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$      (409,607)

$      (486,791)

$        (77,184)

$      (729,155)

$      (846,844)

$      (117,689)

Interest - Lease

-

1,692

(1,692)

180

3,864

(3,684)

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

217,924

194,302

23,622

429,600

388,485

41,115

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$      (627,531)

$      (682,785)

$        (55,254)

$   (1,158,935)

$   (1,239,193)

$        (80,258)


The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

December 31,
2022

June 30,
2022


$

$




Assets


Current assets


Cash 

$                   35,063

$                   93,185

Accounts receivable

95,896

83,320

Transaction credits 

5

1,779,377

3,312,268

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,417

41,589


$             1,911,753

$             3,530,362




Total assets

$             1,911,753

$             3,530,362




Liabilities


Current liabilities


Loan payable 

6

$             2,494,508

$             4,019,685

Lease liability

15

-

12,768

Loan

16

60,000

60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,070,300

2,825,914


$             5,624,808

$             6,918,367




Non-current liabilities


9% non convertible debentures payable

7

$             7,787,763

$             6,953,878


$             7,787,763

$             6,953,878




Total liabilities

$           13,412,571

$           13,872,245




Shareholders' deficiency


Share capital 

8

$           24,530,555

$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,742,802

7,742,802

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(43,726,792)

(42,567,857)

Total deficiency

$          (11,500,818)

$          (10,341,883)




Total liabilities and deficiency

$             1,911,753

$             3,530,362




Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Approved by the Board


Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                            Marc Lavine

                            Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

3 months ended December 31

6 months ended December 31

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021


$

$

$

$






Revenues

14



Marketing activities

$                 153,896

$                   91,599

$                 370,473

$                 289,067

Interest income 

283,655

275,597

651,915

451,426


$                 437,551

$                 367,196

$             1,022,388

$                 740,493

Direct expenses

13/14

95,207

79,402

266,383

219,039


342,344

287,794

756,005

521,454

Operating expenses




Selling and marketing

13/14

140,389

153,176

275,136

301,074

General and administrative

13/14

301,531

297,968

585,916

499,576

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(99,576)

(163,350)

(105,047)

(279,196)






Interest expense:




Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

6/7

310,031

323,441

624,108

567,648

Interest - Lease

15

-

1,692

180

3,864

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

217,924

194,302

429,600

388,485

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$               (627,531)

$               (682,785)

$            (1,158,935)

$            (1,239,193)






(Loss) per share




Basic and Diluted

12

$                      (0.00)

$                      (0.00)

$                      (0.00)

$                      (0.01)






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$














Balance at July 1, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,364,720

$           (47,383)

$   (39,860,019)

$     (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) 

-

-

402,725

-

-

402,725

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,239,193)

(1,239,193)

Balance at December 31, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,767,445

$           (47,383)

$   (41,099,212)

$     (8,848,595)







Balance at July 1, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,742,802

$           (47,383)

$   (42,567,857)

$   (10,341,883)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,158,935)

(1,158,935)

Balance at December 31, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$       7,742,802

$           (47,383)

$   (43,726,792)

$   (11,500,818)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021


$

$




Operational activities


Net (loss) for the period

$            (1,158,935)

$            (1,239,193)

Adjustments for:


Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

7

404,285

372,561

Interest - Lease

15

180

3,864

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

380,968

346,271

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

38,608

36,254

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

10,024

5,960


(324,870)

(474,283)

Changes in items of working capital


Accounts receivable

(12,576)

39,881

Transaction credits 

1,532,891

(3,142,823)

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,172

(583)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

244,386

(103,302)


1,804,873

(3,206,827)

Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$             1,480,003

$            (3,681,110)




Financing activities


Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

$                            -

$             1,000,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

7

-

(77,501)

Payment for lease

15

(12,948)

(38,837)

Proceeds of loan payable

6

2,320,821

5,724,570

(Repayment) of loan payable

(3,845,998)

(2,861,580)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$            (1,538,125)

$             3,746,652




Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$                 (58,122)

$                   65,542

Cash at beginning of the period

93,185

82,606

Cash at end of the period

$                   35,063

$                 148,148




Additional information


Interest paid 

$                 219,823

$                 195,087




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

