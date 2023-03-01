Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2021:



Three months ended December 31 Six months ended December 31

December 2022 December 2021 Inc./(Dec) December 2022 December 2021 Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $ $ $ $













Revenues $ 437,551 $ 367,196 $ 70,355 $ 1,022,388 $ 740,493 $ 281,895 Direct expenses











Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program 94,112 74,945 19,167 259,108 213,116 45,992 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense 1,095 4,457 (3,362) 7,275 5,923 1,352 Gross profit $ 342,344 $ 287,794 $ 54,550 $ 756,005 $ 521,454 $ 234,551 Selling and General & administrative expenses 441,920 460,265 (18,345) 862,940 910,771 (47,831) Federal pandemic wage and rent subsidies - (9,121) (9,121) (1,888) (110,121) (108,233) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (99,576) $ (163,350) $ (63,774) $ (105,047) $ (279,196) $ (174,149) Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 310,031 323,441 (13,410) 624,108 567,648 56,460 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (409,607) $ (486,791) $ (77,184) $ (729,155) $ (846,844) $ (117,689) Interest - Lease - 1,692 (1,692) 180 3,864 (3,684) Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 217,924 194,302 23,622 429,600 388,485 41,115 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (627,531) $ (682,785) $ (55,254) $ (1,158,935) $ (1,239,193) $ (80,258)



The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022



$ $







Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 35,063 $ 93,185 Accounts receivable

95,896 83,320 Transaction credits 5 1,779,377 3,312,268 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,417 41,589



$ 1,911,753 $ 3,530,362







Total assets

$ 1,911,753 $ 3,530,362







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 2,494,508 $ 4,019,685 Lease liability 15 - 12,768 Loan 16 60,000 60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,070,300 2,825,914



$ 5,624,808 $ 6,918,367







Non-current liabilities





9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ 7,787,763 $ 6,953,878



$ 7,787,763 $ 6,953,878







Total liabilities

$ 13,412,571 $ 13,872,245







Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,742,802 7,742,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(43,726,792) (42,567,857) Total deficiency

$ (11,500,818) $ (10,341,883)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 1,911,753 $ 3,530,362







Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements











Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)





3 months ended December 31 6 months ended December 31

Note 2022 2021 2022 2021



$ $ $ $











Revenues 14







Marketing activities

$ 153,896 $ 91,599 $ 370,473 $ 289,067 Interest income

283,655 275,597 651,915 451,426



$ 437,551 $ 367,196 $ 1,022,388 $ 740,493 Direct expenses 13/14 95,207 79,402 266,383 219,039



342,344 287,794 756,005 521,454 Operating expenses









Selling and marketing 13/14 140,389 153,176 275,136 301,074 General and administrative 13/14 301,531 297,968 585,916 499,576 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(99,576) (163,350) (105,047) (279,196)











Interest expense:









Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 6/7 310,031 323,441 624,108 567,648 Interest - Lease 15 - 1,692 180 3,864 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 217,924 194,302 429,600 388,485 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (627,531) $ (682,785) $ (1,158,935) $ (1,239,193)











(Loss) per share









Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $



























Balance at July 1, 2021 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,364,720 $ (47,383) $ (39,860,019) $ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) - - 402,725 - - 402,725 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,239,193) (1,239,193) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,767,445 $ (47,383) $ (41,099,212) $ (8,848,595)













Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,742,802 $ (47,383) $ (42,567,857) $ (10,341,883) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,158,935) (1,158,935) Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,742,802 $ (47,383) $ (43,726,792) $ (11,500,818)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2022 2021



$ $







Operational activities





Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,158,935) $ (1,239,193) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 7 404,285 372,561 Interest - Lease 15 180 3,864 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 380,968 346,271 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 38,608 36,254 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 10,024 5,960



(324,870) (474,283) Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

(12,576) 39,881 Transaction credits

1,532,891 (3,142,823) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,172 (583) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

244,386 (103,302)



1,804,873 (3,206,827) Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$ 1,480,003 $ (3,681,110)







Financing activities





Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ - $ 1,000,000 Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 - (77,501) Payment for lease 15 (12,948) (38,837) Proceeds of loan payable 6 2,320,821 5,724,570 (Repayment) of loan payable (3,845,998) (2,861,580) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ (1,538,125) $ 3,746,652







Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (58,122) $ 65,542 Cash at beginning of the period

93,185 82,606 Cash at end of the period

$ 35,063 $ 148,148







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 219,823 $ 195,087







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]