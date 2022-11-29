Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to three months ended September 30, 2021:























September 2022

September 2021

Inc./(Dec)



























Revenues $ 584,837 $ 373,297 $ 211,540 Direct expenses











Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant

based loyalty program $ 164,996 $ 138,171 $ 26,825 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense $ 6,180 $ 1,466 $ 4,714 Gross profit $ 413,661 $ 233,660 $ 180,001 Selling and General & administrative expenses $ 421,020 $ 450,506 $ (29,487) Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies $ (1,888) $ (101,000) $ (99,113) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (5,471) $ (115,846) $ (110,375) Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 314,077 $ 244,207 $ 69,870 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and

non cash items $ (319,548) $ (360,053) $ (40,505) Interest - Lease $ 180 $ 2,172 $ (1,992) Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of

transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 211,676 $ 194,183 $ 17,493 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (531,404) $ (556,408) $ (25,004)



The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 156,938 $ 93,185 Accounts receivable

73,103 83,320 Transaction credits 5 1,639,763 3,312,268 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,589 41,589



$ 1,871,393 $ 3,530,362







Total assets

$ 1,871,393 $ 3,530,362







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 2,420,240 $ 4,019,685 Lease liability 15 - 12,768 Loan 16 60,000 60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,896,743 2,825,914



$ 5,376,983 $ 6,918,367







Non-current liabilities





9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ 7,367,697 $ 6,953,878



$ 7,367,697 $ 6,953,878







Total liabilities

$ 12,744,680 $ 13,872,245







Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,742,802 7,742,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(43,099,261) (42,567,857) Total deficiency

$ (10,873,287) $ (10,341,883)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 1,871,393 $ 3,530,362







Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2022 2021



$ $







Revenues 14



Marketing activities

$ 216,577 $ 197,468 Interest income

368,260 175,829



$ 584,837 $ 373,297 Direct expenses 13/14 171,176 139,637



413,661 233,660 Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 13/14 134,747 147,898 General and administrative 13/14 284,385 201,608 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(5,471) (115,846)







Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 6/7 314,077 244,207 Interest - Lease 15 180 2,172 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs

related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 211,676 194,183 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (531,404) $ (556,408)







(Loss) per share





Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00) $ (0.01)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares Common

shares Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $



























Balance at July 1, 2021 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,364,720 $ (47,383) $ (39,860,019) $ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) - - 402,725 - - 402,725 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (556,408) (556,408) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,767,445 $ (47,383) $ (40,416,427) $ (8,165,810)













Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,742,802 $ (47,383) $ (42,567,857) $ (10,341,883) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (531,404) (531,404) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,742,802 $ (47,383) $ (43,099,261) $ (10,873,287)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2022 2021



$ $ Operational activities





Net (loss) for the period

$ (531,404) $ (556,408) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 7 202,143 173,506 Interest - Lease 15 180 2,172 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 187,360 173,944 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 19,304 18,749 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 5,012 1,490



(117,405) (186,547) Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

10,217 (8,386) Transaction credits

1,672,505 (1,154,293) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,000 (1,998) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

70,829 (10,694)



1,793,551 (1,175,371) Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$ 1,676,146 $ (1,361,918)







Financing activities





Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 $ - $ 1,000,000 Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7 - (77,501) Payment for lease 15 (12,948) (19,419) Proceeds of loan payable 6 628,452 2,190,551 (Repayment) of loan payable (2,227,897) (1,178,917) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ (1,612,393) $ 1,914,714







Increase in cash during the period

$ 63,753 $ 552,796 Cash at beginning of the period

93,185 82,606 Cash at end of the period

$ 156,938 $ 635,402







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 111,934 $ 70,701







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]