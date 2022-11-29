Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to three months ended September 30, 2021:







September 2022

September 2021

Inc./(Dec)














Revenues

$

584,837

$

373,297

$

211,540

Direct expenses





 Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant
based loyalty program

$

164,996

$

138,171

$

26,825

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense

$

6,180

$

1,466

$

4,714

Gross profit

$

413,661

$

233,660

$

180,001

Selling and General & administrative expenses

$

421,020

$

450,506

$

(29,487)

Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies

$

(1,888)

$

(101,000)

$

(99,113)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(5,471)

$

(115,846)

$

(110,375)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

314,077

$

244,207

$

69,870

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and
non cash items

$

(319,548)

$

(360,053)

$

(40,505)

Interest - Lease

$

180

$

2,172

$

(1,992)

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of
transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

211,676

$

194,183

$

17,493

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(531,404)

$

(556,408)

$

(25,004)


The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

September 30, 
2022

June 30, 
2022


$

$

Assets


Current assets


Cash 

$                156,938

$                   93,185

Accounts receivable

73,103

83,320

Transaction credits 

5

1,639,763

3,312,268

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,589

41,589


$             1,871,393

$             3,530,362




Total assets

$             1,871,393

$             3,530,362




Liabilities


Current liabilities


Loan payable 

6

$             2,420,240

$             4,019,685

Lease liability

15

-

12,768

Loan

16

60,000

60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,896,743

2,825,914


$             5,376,983

$             6,918,367




Non-current liabilities


9% non convertible debentures payable

7

$             7,367,697

$             6,953,878


$             7,367,697

$             6,953,878




Total liabilities

$           12,744,680

$           13,872,245




Shareholders' deficiency


Share capital 

8

$           24,530,555

$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,742,802

7,742,802

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(43,099,261)

(42,567,857)

Total deficiency

$         (10,873,287)

$         (10,341,883)




Total liabilities and deficiency

$             1,871,393

$             3,530,362




Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements




Approved by the Board


Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                                Marc Lavine

                                Kelly Ambrose




Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021


$

$




Revenues

14

Marketing activities

$             216,577

$              197,468

Interest income 

368,260

175,829


$             584,837

$              373,297

Direct expenses

13/14

171,176

139,637


413,661

233,660

Operating expenses


Selling and marketing

13/14

134,747

147,898

General and administrative

13/14

284,385

201,608

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(5,471)

(115,846)




Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

6/7

314,077

244,207

Interest - Lease

15

180

2,172

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

211,676

194,183

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$            (531,404)

$              (556,408)




(Loss) per share


Basic and Diluted

12

$                  (0.00)

$                    (0.01)




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$














Balance at July 1, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,364,720

$          (47,383)

$  (39,860,019)

$    (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) 

-

-

402,725

-

-

402,725

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(556,408)

(556,408)

Balance at September 30, 2021

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,767,445

$          (47,383)

$  (40,416,427)

$    (8,165,810)







Balance at July 1, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,742,802

$          (47,383)

$  (42,567,857)

$  (10,341,883)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(531,404)

(531,404)

Balance at September 30, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,742,802

$          (47,383)

$  (43,099,261)

$  (10,873,287)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021


$

$

Operational activities


Net (loss) for the period

$               (531,404)

$               (556,408)

Adjustments for:


Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

7

202,143

173,506

Interest - Lease

15

180

2,172

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

187,360

173,944

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

19,304

18,749

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

5,012

1,490


(117,405)

(186,547)

Changes in items of working capital


Accounts receivable

10,217

(8,386)

Transaction credits 

1,672,505

(1,154,293)

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,000

(1,998)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

70,829

(10,694)


1,793,551

(1,175,371)

Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$             1,676,146

$           (1,361,918)




Financing activities


Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7

$                           -

$             1,000,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

7

-

(77,501)

Payment for lease

15

(12,948)

(19,419)

Proceeds of loan payable

6

628,452

2,190,551

(Repayment) of loan payable

(2,227,897)

(1,178,917)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$           (1,612,393)

$             1,914,714




Increase in cash during the period

$                  63,753

$                552,796

Cash at beginning of the period

93,185

82,606

Cash at end of the period

$                156,938

$                635,402




Additional information


Interest paid 

$                111,934

$                   70,701




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Advantex Marketing International Inc.