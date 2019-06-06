Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund Declares Distributions

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -The Board of Directors of CHY Management Ltd., as general partner of CHY Management LP, Trustee for the Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund, (the "Fund") has declared cash distributions of $0.0975 per Class A Unit and $0.11 per Class F Unit payable on July 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

The Fund does not have a fixed distribution but targets quarterly distributions based on the estimated annual cash available to the Fund from the income on the portfolio reduced by the expenses of the Fund for the period.

The Fund is a closed-end investment fund created to provide unitholders with investment exposure to a diversified portfolio (the "Portfolio") of high yield bonds of Canadian corporate issuers to be actively managed by High Rock Capital Management Inc. The investment objectives of the Fund are to: (i) preserve and enhance the net asset value of the Fund; and (ii) provide unitholders with quarterly distributions through investment in the Portfolio.

The Class A Units of the Fund are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AHY.UN.

SOURCE Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund

For further information: Investor Relations, Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund, Web site: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: mc.chybondfund@scotiabank.com, 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5W 2X6, Tel: (416) 945-5353 Fax: (416) 863-7425