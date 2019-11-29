Advantage Lithium Corp. Files Pre-Feasibility Technical Report For Its Cauchari JV Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: AAL

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to the News Release of October 22nd 2019, Advantage Lithium Corp. (TSX Venture AAL) ("Advantage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the full Pre-Feasibility ("PFS") Technical Report on its Cauchari JV project located in Jujuy Province, Argentina.

The PFS was completed by independent consulting firms FloSolution and Worley and may be accessed on the Canadian Sedar site under Public Documents.

Advantage Lithium Corp is focused on developing its 75% owned Cauchari lithium project, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Company also owns 100% interest in additional and prospective lithium exploration properties in Argentina: Antofalla, Incahuasi, and Guayatayoc having a combined area of ~72,000ha. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AAL) and the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF).

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is expected", "intends", or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Advantage that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

