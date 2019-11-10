Advantage Announces Senior Management Appointments

CALGARY, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Belenkie to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Operating Officer of Advantage. Advantage is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Quaife as Vice President, Finance of the Corporation.

Mr. Belenkie joined Advantage in 2018 and has already made significant contributions to further the Corporation's strategic direction and operating successes. Mike has over 20 years of industry experience, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer with APEGA. His experience which includes a diversity of both technical and high-level business positions have helped complement and strengthen our senior management team. Mike will continue to report to Mr. Andy Mah, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Quaife has been an employee of the Corporation since 2008 and his career progression has included internal roles with increasing responsibilities and scope, most recently as Director of Finance. His contributions have helped create a solid financial foundation for Advantage. John is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of industry experience, holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and has extensive experience in finance, accounting and corporate taxation. John will continue to report to Mr. Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer.

Please join us in congratulating Mike and John in their senior management appointments.

Advantage's Senior Management team, consisting of the following individuals, will continue to develop strategic direction, provide leadership and execute on the Corporation's Montney resource developments:

Andy Mah (CEO)

Mike Belenkie (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Craig Blackwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Neil Bokenfohr (Senior Vice President)

Dave Sterna (Vice President, Marketing and Commercial)

John Quaife (Vice President, Finance)



Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements which relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, the ability of the Advantage's Senior Management team to develop strategic direction, provide leadership and execute on the Corporation's Montney resource developments; and the Corporation's focus. Advantage's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage's control, including, but not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the appointments may not be achieved; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; industry conditions; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations and changes in tax laws. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation's Annual Information Form which is available at www.Sedar.com and www.advantageog.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors is not exhaustive.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: the ability of the new officers to help enhance value creation; conditions in general economic and financial markets; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; future exchange rates; timing and amount of capital expenditures; the price of crude oil and natural gas; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; and current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information: Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 718-8005; OR Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393; ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 5E9, Phone: (403) 718-8000, Fax: (403) 718-8332, Web Site: www.advantageog.com, E-mail: ir@advantageog.com

