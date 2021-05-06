Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors
May 06, 2021, 19:25 ET
(TSX: AAV)
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 134,318,612 common shares (approximately 71.4% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Jill T. Angevine
|
126,998,769
|
99.39 %
|
776,436
|
0.61 %
|
Stephen E. Balog
|
126,915,420
|
99.33 %
|
859,785
|
0.67 %
|
Deirdre M. Choate
|
127,515,683
|
99.80 %
|
259,522
|
0.20 %
|
Donald M. Clague
|
127,533,246
|
99.81 %
|
241,959
|
0.19 %
|
Paul G. Haggis
|
126,946,267
|
99.35 %
|
828,938
|
0.65 %
|
Norman W. MacDonald
|
127,498,203
|
99.78 %
|
277,002
|
0.22 %
|
Andy J. Mah
|
127,509,058
|
99.79 %
|
266,147
|
0.21 %
|
Ronald A. McIntosh
|
127,026,096
|
99.41 %
|
749,109
|
0.59 %
Advantage welcomes Ms. Deirdre M. Choate and Mr. Norman W. MacDonald as new members of the board of directors. Mr. Grant Fagerheim who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, ceased to be a director at the close of the meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, the staff and shareholders of Advantage, we wish to thank him for his time and contributions to Advantage over the last seven years.
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
For further information: Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, 403-718-8000 or Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393; ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5E9, Phone: 403-718-8000, Fax: 403-718-8332, Web Site: www.advantageog.com, E-mail: [email protected]
