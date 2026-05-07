Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

May 7, 2026

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2026 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 126,540,454 common shares (approximately 75.42% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten (10) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill Angevine 110,668,495

95.37

5,367,663

4.63 Michael Belenkie 115,606,512

99.63

429,646

0.37 Deirdre Choate 114,259,612

98.47

1,776,546

1.53 Donald Clague 115,775,233

99.78

260,925

0.22 Daniel Farb 112,962,378

97.35

3,073,780

2.65 John Festival 112,829,526

97.24

3,206,632

2.76 Norman MacDonald 88,475,497

76.25

27,560,661

23.75 Larry Massaro 114,293,195

98.50

1,742,963

1.50 Katherine Minyard 115,393,861

99.45

642,297

0.55 David Smith 114,345,464

98.54

1,690,694

1.46

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

For further information contact: Brian Bagnell, Vice President, Commodities and Capital Markets, (403) 718-8000; Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 718-8000; or Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393; ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5E9, Phone: 403-718-8000, Fax: 403-718-8332; Web Site: www.advantageog.com; E-mail: [email protected]