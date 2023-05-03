Advanta Health Expands Offering with Life Time, the Nation's Premier Healthy Lifestyle Brand

Agreement Brings Extensive Life Time Hybrid Live & On-Demand Content to

Advanta's ActiveFit+ Members and Clients Wherever They Are, Whenever They Want

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Advanta Health Solutions, Inc., a leading health technology company that helps Plans and Plan Sponsors improve the physical and mental wellbeing of their employees, members, and customers through its technology, today announced a new agreement with Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand. Advanta's ActiveFit+ members will now have access to thousands of livestreamed and on-demand fitness classes and programs through the Life Time Digital app membership. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of Advanta's new personalized movement solutions to improve musculoskeletal (MSK) health.

"We know that today's employee wellness program requires a new level of technology to enable a more flexible, hybrid approach," said Courtenay Higgins, President, and Co-Founder, Advanta Health. "Our partnership with Life Time helps us further customize employee wellness programs with dynamic content for anyone looking to improve or maintain their own personal health and wellness. This continues our mission to provide democratized wellness solutions, anytime and anywhere."

ActiveFit+ members can choose from cardio workouts, strength training, yoga, weight loss programs, and guided meditation programs to enhance physical, spiritual, social, and mental health. Additionally, 20+ years of Life Time's expert-curated, research-based nutrition, health, fitness and lifestyle content and podcasts is available.

"We appreciate the long-term partnership we've held with Advanta and are very excited to expand our offering to their members to include our Life Time Digital Healthy Way of Life solutions," said Ryan Chapman, Vice President, Life Time Corporate Partnerships. "Advanta's clients and users now have access to the most comprehensive digital health and wellness platform at any time and in any place. This partnership also extends Life Time's ability to impact new audiences and help millions more people live heathy, happy lives."

Through the agreement, Advanta members now can expand their health and wellness routines in myriad ways, including hundreds of daily livestream classes led by instructors from clubs across the country, along with a robust library of on-demand classes featuring cardio workouts, cycle, strength training, yoga, weight loss and other goal-based programs for any level, guided meditation programs to enhance physical, spiritual, social, and mental health and an abundance of Life Time's expert-curated, research-based nutrition, health, fitness and lifestyle content and podcasts.

"Healthy workers are happier and more productive. Our digital streaming partnerships drive engagement in our workplace wellness programs and incentivize our members to prioritize their health wherever and however they can," continued Higgins. Companies can see a better ROI from health benefits programs, while employees can improve well-being through a customized, gamified workplace wellness benefit that rewards hard work.

To learn more about ActiveFit+, visit: https://www.advantahealth.com/

About Advanta Health Solutions: Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. is a health technology company devoted to bringing agility and flexibility to the wellness incentive industry. The company provides an array of customized solutions for health plans and plan sponsors which motivate and reward members for both physical and mental fitness. In addition to supporting 3,000+ organizations nationally, Advanta was recently pre-approved to build wellness programs for the 55,000+ organizations served by Sourcewell. For more information on Advanta Health or a demo of its solutions, visit www.advantahealth.com or contact John Salo at [email protected].

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Advanta Health Solutions

For further information: John Salo, Director of Revenue Operations // [email protected]