Advancing RAN Performance: O-RAN ALLIANCE Participants Showcase Innovative Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2025

33 showcases of latest O-RAN technology and solutions to be presented by O-RAN ALLIANCE Participants at MWC Barcelona 2025 or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition

Innovative solutions based on RAN Intelligent Controllers improve RAN efficiency and performance

O-RAN component demos showcase significant improvements in interoperability and security

BONN, Germany, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- O-RAN ALLIANCE participants will showcase 33 open and intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN) solutions throughout MWC Barcelona 2025 and at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition.

The latest products and components, based on O-RAN specifications, demonstrate improved interoperability, efficiency, performance and security for deployments in mobile networks by diverse providers. Many showcased solutions focus on enhancements of O-RAN integration and testing for accelerating adoption of new components into existing networks.

Innovative AI-driven applications leveraging O-RAN openness and intelligence frameworks help optimizing TCO of the RAN

Multiple demonstrations show how the O-RAN based AI framework – Near-Real-Time and Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs) running xApps or rApps – accelerates the value capture from AI innovations. These include hierarchical operation of apps and RICs for network optimization in a large-scale network, global orchestration for terrestrial and non-terrestrial network operations, integration of Quantum Machine Learning and Quantum-Inspired Algorithms for estimating quality of experience, non-linear signal processing framework to fully exploit spatial, frequency and time network resources, and more.

Learn more about MWC 2025 O-RAN showcases here.

Explore O-RAN ALLIANCE's interactive MWC map highlighting the 28 O-RAN showcases at the exhibition, making it easy for attendees to navigate to the respective booths. Many of these demos, along with five virtual-only demos, will be included in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition expected to be available at the start of MWC.

"An increasing number of mature open RAN technology solutions and related services are now available for deployments at scale," said Paul Smith, Director – RAN Technology, AT&T and Co-Chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's WG1. "It is also great to see innovative AI-driven applications leveraging the openness and intelligence frameworks specified by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, enhancing RAN performance and efficiency, helping to optimize TCO of the RAN."

O-RAN showcases at MWC are being delivered by: Accelleran NV, Accuver, Analog Devices, Artiza Networks, AsiaInfo Technologies, Auray Technology, Ciena, Cohere Technologies, CommScope, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, EURECOM, Groundhog Technologies, i14y Lab, I2CAT, Inventec, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, LIONS Technology, LITEON, LitePoint, Metanoia Communications, Microelectronics Technology, MobileNet (University of Malaga), National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Northeastern University, QCT, Rimedo Labs, Rohde & Schwarz, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Software Radio Systems (SRS), SynaXG, T-Labs (Deutsche Telekom Innovation Laboratories), University of Surrey, University of Tokyo, University of York, VIAVI Solutions, Viettel High Tech (VHT), Wind River, WNC, Zenlynx.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

O-RAN ALLIANCE e.V., Buschkauler Weg 27, 53347 Alfter/Germany