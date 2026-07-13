Advancing Low-Carbon Manufacturing and Global Sustainability Commitments

Report highlights clean energy, innovation and ESG recognition

ZIBO, China, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- INTCO Medical ("the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves, has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining progress in emissions reduction, clean energy adoption, product innovation, quality management, corporate governance and social responsibility as the Company advances its long-term sustainability strategy.

INTCO Medical release 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Solar and Wind Power Generation at INTCO Medical's Manufacturing Facilities

The report highlights INTCO Medical's efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations across the full value chain. In 2025, the Company continued to improve resource efficiency, expand the use of renewable energy and strengthen governance practices, while supporting product quality, responsible sourcing and employee development.

Advancing Low-Carbon Manufacturing

INTCO Medical continued to improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations. In 2025, carbon emissions per glove fell to 18.14 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent, down 11.14% year over year and 32.5% compared with the 2022 baseline, achieving ahead of schedule the Company's phased target of a 25% reduction by 2030. While water consumption per glove decreased to 0.20 liters, down 6.88%, meeting the Company's 2024 target.

The Company also generated 12,537.23 MWh of renewable electricity from solar and wind power. INTCO Medical targets carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2050.

Supporting Sustainable Growth Through Innovation

Innovation remained central to INTCO Medical's sustainability strategy. In 2025, the Company continued to invest in R&D, product upgrades and intelligent manufacturing, while advancing its core business segments: medical consumables, rehabilitation medical equipment and physical therapy.

The Company continued to enhance intelligent manufacturing capabilities, including automated production lines, precision process control and digital systems that boost production efficiency, product consistency and resource utilization. It maintained key market access qualifications and quality certifications, serving customers across more than 150 countries and regions.

Strengthening Quality, Governance and Supply Chain Responsibility

INTCO Medical continued to enhance its quality management and corporate governance systems. The Company follows internationally recognized quality management standards, including ISO 13485 and ISO 9001, and continually refines internal processes to support product consistency and operational efficiency.

Supply chain responsibility also remained a key focus. INTCO Medical works with a broad supplier network and incorporates sustainability considerations into supplier evaluation and management. The Company aims to build transparent, stable and mutually beneficial relationships with suppliers while supporting reliable product delivery for customers and responsible operations across its value chain.

Investing in People and Communities

The report also highlights INTCO Medical's efforts in employee development, workplace inclusion and community engagement. In 2025, the Company had 12,941 employees, with women accounting for 57.76% of the workforce, 35.00% of management roles and 55.56% of the Board of Directors. Employee training coverage reached 100%, averaging 31.55 hours per employee.

Beyond its operations, INTCO Medical continued to support public health, education, disability support and medical assistance initiatives. By year-end, the Company's cumulative charitable donations exceeded RMB 76.86 million.

Recognized for ESG Progress

INTCO Medical received multiple ESG ratings and recognitions in 2025, including a Wind ESG rating of A, the EcoVadis "Committed" badge for the second consecutive year, and WRAP and BSCI certifications. The Company's products also received both LCA and carbon footprint certifications. It was also named to S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025 as a Best Improvement Company and Bloomberg Businessweek/Green Gold's 2026 ESG Leaders to Watch list.

These recognitions underscore INTCO Medical's continued progress in ESG governance, responsible manufacturing and sustainable development, reinforcing its position as a global healthcare manufacturer with long-term ESG commitments.

The full 2025 ESG Report is available here.

SOURCE INTCO Medical

LiXue, [email protected], +86-13806427592