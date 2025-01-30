Advanced Sterilization Technology and Picarro Partner to Streamline Process Optimization and EtO Emissions Compliance for Sterilization Facilities

New AST BOAZ EtO Reclamation System integrates with Picarro EtO Monitoring Systems to reduce EtO usage and costs while ensuring regulatory compliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Picarro Inc., a global leader in gas monitoring, analytics, and services, has been selected by Advanced Sterilization Technology Inc. (AST), to enable a comprehensive solution that will enable sterilization facilities to recycle and reuse ethylene oxide (EtO) while meeting and exceeding emissions regulations. The AST BOAZ cryogenic abatement and reclamation system captures and converts gaseous EtO back into 100% liquid EtO while Picarro's systems monitor emissions in and around the sterilization facility. The systems work together to control emissions and maintain regulatory compliance.

"Our patented, award-winning BOAZ system has been operating at four pallet sterilizers in Taiwan for more than two years. It has been shown to recover 90 percent of gaseous EtO, resulting in significant financial savings in capital equipment cost, daily operating cost, and in total EtO emissions control costs," said Denny Christensen, CEO of AST's new U.S. sales operations. "By integrating Picarro's ultra-sensitive EtO monitoring systems with our BOAZ, we can give mutual customers additional confidence in their ability to streamline process optimization and compliance."

"With the growing pressure to meet increasingly stringent EtO control, abatement, and monitoring requirements under EPA NESHAP and FIFRA, the sterilization industry needs emissions management solutions that deliver trusted data," said Dave Miller, Vice President of Picarro's Environmental Solutions Business. "By leveraging Picarro's leading industrial VOC monitoring technology, AST is helping drive much-needed innovation for process optimization and compliance, giving EtO sterilization providers a powerful and reliable solution to tackle emerging regulatory challenges."

AST BOAZ System: Capex Savings, Reduced EtO Usage, Lower Utility Costs

The AST BOAZ technology will soon be available worldwide and is ideal for facilities that utilize pure EtO for medical device sterilization. The BOAZ system's notable benefits are:

Significantly reduces capital equipment cost for EtO emission control.

Significantly reduces cost of EtO used to sterilize as 90% of the EtO gas from the sterilization process is recovered.

Significantly reduces the day-to-day EtO emission control utility operating cost for EtO emission control.

Changes the requirements for meeting the EPA requirements as 90% of the EtO emissions are eliminated. This changes the EPA compliance requirements due to a 90% reduction in actual EtO emissions.

Environmentally Green, much better for the environment as significantly less EtO is used.

Picarro EtO Solutions: Trusted Data, Expert Guidance, and Comprehensive Support

Effective and profitable sterilization operations demand focus. Picarro's suite of EtO emissions management services and solutions allows operators to focus on their business while Picarro focuses on compliance. Picarro solutions streamline emissions management for EtO and other hazardous pollutants. The Picarro EtO compliance services and solutions provide:

Trusted Data : Workplace Monitoring, Fenceline, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS) systems deliver ultra-precise, interference-free detection, analysis, and reporting of EtO.





: Workplace Monitoring, Fenceline, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS) systems deliver ultra-precise, interference-free detection, analysis, and reporting of EtO. Expert Guidance : Experienced team assesses operations and provides tailored advice for navigating regulatory requirements.





: Experienced team assesses operations and provides tailored advice for navigating regulatory requirements. World-Class Support: End-to-end services prevent costly downtime, mitigate risks, and avoid compliance penalties.

About Advanced Sterilization Technology

Advanced Sterilization Technology (AST) provides the BOAZ EtO Reclamation system to the EtO sterilization industry. This system returns EtO to the sterilization line and even to its original package after being reclaimed. This not only reduces the use of EtO by as much as 90% it reduces waste in the process.

For more information, visit AST in Booth #559 at MD&M West, February 4-6 in Anaheim, California. Or visit https://www.tast.com.tw/service-EO-recycle.php

About Picarro

Picarro, Inc. is a global leader in advanced gas monitoring and analytics solutions. Coupled with expert services, our offerings deliver trusted data to simplify regulatory compliance, optimize energy infrastructure, and advance scientific research. For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

Contacts:

Denny Christensen

CEO

Advanced Sterilization Technology Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: 408-667-6817

Jake Thill

Director of Marketing

Picarro Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.