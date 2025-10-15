Advanced Instruments is Now Merged Under the Nova Biomedical Name: One Unified Brand Driving Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- We are proud to announce that Advanced Instruments and Nova Biomedical are now officially doing business under a single, unified brand. This is a transformative moment in our journey to deliver greater value to customers across the biopharmaceutical and clinical markets. Starting today we will be also unveiling a refreshed brand identity and logo across the merged organization that reflects our forward-looking vision and deep commitment to innovation.

This strategic merger brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths in analytical instrumentation, R&D, and global customer support. By combining our technologies and expertise, we are better positioned to support customer workflows, accelerate biopharmaceutical development, and improve patient care worldwide.

"Our shared values--innovation, customer focus, and dedication to quality--are the foundation of this merger," said Byron Selman, President & CEO of Nova Biomedical. "Operating under the Nova Biomedical name allows us to amplify our global presence and continue delivering gold-standard solutions to our customers."

While the Advanced Instruments name will evolve into a product portfolio brand for our osmolality testing solutions, it will remain a symbol of excellence within the Nova Biomedical umbrella. Customers will begin to see the Nova Biomedical name and new visual identity reflected across our communications, digital assets, and products starting mid-October. This branding update is designed to signal our investment in the future and our commitment to staying at the forefront of life science innovation.

Importantly, this is a branding change only. Legal entities, operational processes, and customer interactions remain unchanged. Customers should continue working with their existing sales and service contacts and process orders and inquiries as usual.

We are excited about the opportunities this merger creates and remain committed to keeping our partners informed throughout the integration process.

For more information, please visit www.aicompanies.com/nova-merger

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the biotechnology, clinical, and food and beverage industries. For more than 65 years, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including freezing point osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, anaerobic jar systems, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. Advanced Instruments is based in Norwood, Massachusetts and is majority owned by Patricia Industries. For more information, visit www.aicompanies.com.

About Nova Biomedical

Incorporated in 1976 and based in Waltham, MA, Nova Biomedical is a world leader in the development and manufacturing of whole blood, point-of-care and critical care analyzers, as well as instruments for cell culture monitoring in the biotechnology market. Nova uses biosensor technology in products ranging from handheld meters for glucose self- and point-of-care testing to critical care whole blood analyzers designed for stat measurement of over 24 analytes. Nova's BioProfile line has pioneered comprehensive cell culture testing, providing over 20 critical cell culture tests for a broad range of cell culture applications. Nova employs over 1,500 people worldwide and has wholly owned subsidiaries located in Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland. Certified by the International Organization for Standardization, Nova has manufacturing operations located in the U.S. and Taiwan. www.novabiomedical.com

