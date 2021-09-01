Advanced Extraction Systems completes commissioning of euGMP CO2 extraction System project at Pharmarolly LLC

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE and SKOPJE, North Macedonia, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Advanced Extraction Systems Inc ("AESI"), and Pharmarolly Holdings B.V. ("Pharmarolly") are pleased to announce the completion of a sales agreement and the commissioning of an AESI CO 2 extraction system to produce high quality cannabis extracts at Pharmarolly's EU GMP facility in Skopje, North Macedonia.

"All of us at AESI are excited to have our first system operating on the ground in Europe, " says Peter Toombs, CEO of AESI. "Despite the challenges presented with Covid-19, our team were able to successfully deliver this project, while meeting and exceeding all strict EU GMP requirements. PharmaRolly now has a state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction system capable of repeatedly producing a premium extract." AESI offers a catalog of systems ranging from 5L to 50L vessel sizes in multiple configurations with flow-rates that are unmatched in the industry. AESI offers a unique total extraction solution, from consulting services to equipment manufacturing and distribution, including full installation, training, and after sales support worldwide. Providing clients with a worry-free path to their extraction goals with innovation, reliability, and scalability, AESI is advancing the industry.

"PharmaRolly is lucky to have chosen such a professional and high quality company that was able to meet our team's strict demands" says Stephen Malloy, PharmaRolly's CEO who moved from the USA to Amsterdam over four years ago to oversee the company. "Adhering to EU GMP guidelines is a task that most cannabis related firms in the US and Canada are still getting up to speed with. It was a pleasure working with a company that not only stuck to the strict timeline but that gave attention to every detailed request from our team." PharmaRolly is entering the German medical cannabis market in the next couple of months and is excited to debut its living soil-grown organic flower as well as various extracted oils such as Crude and Winterized Full Spectrum Oil as well as THC Distillate.

About Advanced Extraction Systems Inc.

Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. is a company with head offices in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Designing and manufacturing CO 2 extraction equipment for the medicinal and recreational cannabis industries across the globe meeting all regulations, (CRN, ASME, PED, CE, CSA, CSAus, cGMP, euGMP). Our team has over 75 years of experience in CO 2 extraction design, manufacturing, and real-world operation.

About Pharmarolly Holdings B.V.

Pharmarolly Holdings B.V. is a Dutch company with a fully owned subsidiary that has been licensed and cultivating in North Macedonia for over 3 years. The cultivation facility adheres to the highest quality standards and is GACP certified. The post-harvest processing area is built up to EU GMP standards and expects to be inspected and certified in the following few months. The executive management of PharmaRolly as well as the entire team is highly committed to building and maintaining a Quality Culture whereby every decision in the company is based on what is best for product quality and consumer safety.

SOURCE Advanced Extraction Systems

For further information: Media contact: Michael MacDonald, [email protected], 1-877-396-8801