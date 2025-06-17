Aduna partners with SoftBank Corp. to expand network API access in Japan

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway.

The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.

By combining SoftBank's advanced infrastructure and digital expertise with Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and beyond.

About SoftBank Corp.

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

