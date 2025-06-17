Aduna collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to strengthen global network API ecosystem with Japan launch, enabling scalable innovation

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., one of Japan's leading mobile operators with over 91 million subscribers, today announced an intention to enter a strategic collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding to bring network APIs to developers and enterprises across the region. This joint effort marks a significant milestone in Aduna's Asia-Pacific expansion and reflects a shared commitment to advancing programmable, secure, and interoperable mobile networks.

Through this collaboration, DOCOMO's advanced network capabilities will be accessible via Aduna's unified platform enabling enterprises and digital service providers to enhance customer experiences, streamline security workflows, and reduce integration complexity. With DOCOMO joining the platform, Aduna will extend its coverage in Japan broadening its reach in one of the world's most advanced digital markets and enabling greater extensibility for enterprise and developer use cases at scale.

"DOCOMO joining Aduna's platform is a powerful validation of our mission to simplify access to network intelligence at a global scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "By working together, we are expanding the reach of secure, standards-based APIs that perform consistently and are easy to adopt across regions and industries."

Built on CAMARA standards developed through the GSMA and Linux Foundation, these APIs ensure cross-operator consistency, interoperability, and compliance. Aduna's platform removes the need for one-off integrations, offering a scalable interface between enterprises and mobile networks around the world.

Ms. Nobuko Hiraguchi, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Core Network Design Department at NTT DOCOMO, commented "We are pleased to collaborate with Aduna to make DOCOMO's network capabilities accessible through open and standardized APIs. This initiative supports Japan's broader push toward digital transformation and enables global developers to build innovative services with greater agility and scale."

DOCOMO joins a growing alliance of global operators working together to advance a more open, programmable, and efficient digital ecosystem that is enabled by Aduna's aggregation model and supported by shared industry standards.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

