Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and children under 18 are now eligible to apply to the Canadian Dental Care Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services joined the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada to announce that eligible children under the age of 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate can now apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

Since the launch of the CDCP, more than 2 million seniors have been approved to receive coverage under the Plan and since May 1, more than 200,000 have already gotten care for services like cleaning, fillings, dentures.

With applications opening today for two new groups of Canadians, approximately 1.2 million more people will soon have access to improved oral health. This will mean approximately 938,000 children and close to 183,000 adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate will have more affordable access to the oral health care that they need.

There are currently more than 11,400 oral health providers including hygienists, dentists, and denturists offering a wide range of services to CDCP clients. If CDCP clients do not already have an oral health provider, they can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find a provider in their community or speak to their local oral health provider to see if they accept CDCP clients. As of July 8, any oral health providers will be able to bill Sun Life directly for care provided to any CDCP client without having to formally participate in the program.

Successful applicants will receive a welcome package from Sun Life within approximately three months of their application, which will include an overview of their coverage and their coverage start date. Expenses for treatments provided under the CDCP will not be covered prior to the coverage start date.

CDCP patients may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment. Before receiving any services, CDCP patients should confirm the amount that is not covered by the CDCP.

Oral health care is health care. No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for up to nine million Canadians who are estimated to currently not have coverage.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

"Expanding eligibility to the CDCP to children under the age of 18 and to adults with valid Disability Tax Credits will mean that more than one million additional Canadians will have affordable access to the oral health care they need. This is about fairness and making sure people have access to the care they need to be healthy and have the dignity they deserve."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Oral health is crucial for your overall well-being. Applications to the Canadian Dental Care Plan have been seamless with more than two million successful applicants since its launch in December 2023. Our primary goal is to ensure that eligible individuals with disabilities, children under 18, and seniors have access to essential oral health services. Service Canada is fully prepared to deliver high-quality and smooth client service as Canadians continue to apply."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"Canadians with disabilities and youth can now apply for the Canada Dental Care Plan! This will provide almost 1.2 million Canadians with dental coverage, in addition to the 2 million seniors who have already received coverage. By asking the very wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes we're delivering historic programs like the Canada Dental Care Plan that is putting money back in the pockets of Canadians while also making our country fairer for everyone."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Fairness for every generation starts with ensuring every child in Canada has the best start in life. That's why we've made transformative investments such as affordable childcare and the Canada Child Benefit. Increasing access to dental health care to all children under 18 builds on our plan to support families and their children across the country, while ensuring every generation can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Today marks another major milestone in ensuring Canadians get better access to affordable dental care. Following the successful rollout of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) for seniors, children and youth under 18 and adults living with a disability are now able to enroll to receive the oral health care they need and deserve. Nobody should have to delay getting essential dental care because they can't pay for it, and the CDCP is changing that."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Individuals who may be eligible for the disability tax credit (DTC) can apply for it with the Canada Revenue Agency, even if they do not have taxable income. Being approved for the DTC can help access other federal programs like the Canadian Dental Care Plan."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of National Revenue

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is changing lives. So no one has to live with toothaches, gum disease, or old dentures. We're expanding the Plan to help kids under 18 and persons with disabilities get the care they need."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour and Seniors

"As a mom, I understand how crucial regular dental checkups are for our kids. With the expansion of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, more young Canadians will have access to the dental care they need without adding financial stress to their families. This plan is about fairness and giving every child the best start in life. It's about reducing barriers and ensuring a healthier future for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Eligible seniors aged 65 and over can continue to apply to the CDCP using the online application.

In December 2022 , the Government of Canada launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped close to 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. With the CDB coming to an end on June 30 th , those parents and guardians are now invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care to the CDCP for the children under their care.

, the Government of launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped close to 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. With the CDB coming to an end on , those parents and guardians are now invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care to the CDCP for the children under their care. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 will be able to apply online in 2025.

CDCP provider participation is voluntary. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include: dentists denturists dental hygienists dental specialists

Earlier this month, the Government of Canada launched the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF). This Fund will support projects that aim to improve training and capacity for oral health care providers, connect people to oral health care, and deliver prevention and education efforts to improve oral health.

