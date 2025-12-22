ADRABBIT LIMITED ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO PARTIALLY REVOKE CEASE TRADE ORDER, DELISTING FROM THE NEX BOARD OF THE TSXV, AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Adrabbit Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has applied to partially revoke the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued against the Company by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") dated May 6, 2024. The CTO was issued due to the Company's failure to file certain financial disclosure documents in compliance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

If the BCSC partially revokes the CTO, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,710,436,473 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.000175 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of up to $300,000 raised from the Private Placement to resolve outstanding fees, prepare audited financial statements, and pay all other costs associated with applying for a full revocation of the CTO.

Delisting from the TSXV

On August 15, 2024, the Company's listing was transferred to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") following the CTO. On December 4, 2025, the Company's Common Shares were delisted from the NEX due to non‑payment of outstanding TSXV fees arising from financial hardship. The Company intends to settle the outstanding fees to the TSXV with proceeds from the Private Placement.

Resignation of Directors

The Company also announces the resignations of Dan Corsello and Sarwar Nasimi from the board of directors as of August 21, 2024, and the resignation of Frederic Leigh from the board of directors as of October 8, 2025. The Company wishes to thank the former directors for their services and contributions.

About AdRabbit.

Adrabbit is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta existing under the laws of Australia.

Contact Information: Moshe Cohen, Interim CEO, Interim CFO, and Director, Tel: +972 522357470, Email: [email protected]