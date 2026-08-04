ADR Chambers Launches aiADR, a Faster, Lower-Cost Arbitration Platform for Small-Dollar Disputes

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADR Chambers has launched aiADR, an artificial intelligence arbitration platform built to give parties a faster and less expensive way to resolve small dollar value disputes. It is available at aiadr.com.

"This is a big day for dispute resolution, and for its future," said Allan J. Stitt, President of ADR Chambers. "For years, the hardest disputes to service well were the smaller ones, where the cost and time to resolve the dispute didn't make sense, based on the amount at stake. aiADR changes that.

We tried to do this the right way, building aiADR from the bottom up. First, we sent aiADR to law school, so to speak, familiarizing it with Canadian case law, and teaching it how to think like a lawyer. We then taught it how to make fair decisions, how to write like an arbitrator, how not to hallucinate, and how to draft a clear and concise Award."

The aiADR Arbitrator identifies issues, makes legal and factual findings, and reaches a decision based on the material provided and the arguments made to it. A human arbitrator from ADR Chambers then reviews the Award to confirm that the reasoning is sound before the Award is released. Parties pay a fixed fee, and the process takes less than two months from start to finish.

aiADR is confidential and secure, and uses a closed system so that information is not shared on the Internet.

About ADR Chambers

Established in 1994, ADR Chambers is a leading provider of alternative dispute resolution services, offering arbitration, mediation, and related services across Canada and internationally.

Allan J. Stitt at [email protected] and 1.800.856.5154

SOURCE ADR Chambers