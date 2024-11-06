ADQ Announced as the Headline Partner for Abu Dhabi Finance Week

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- ADGM, the host of the flagship financial event of the MEASA region, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) announced ADQ – an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company as the "Headline Partner" for the 2024 and 2025 editions of ADFW.

This strategic partnership with ADQ underscores its dedication and commitment to the growth of Abu Dhabi's financial sector, emphasising its role in driving innovation and market-leading services. As the "Headline Partner" for the next two editions, ADQ will be instrumental in curating the direction and agenda of ADFW, ensuring the event's continued success and cementing its position as a leading economic and investment conference.

In addition, ADFW 2024 will be supported by more than 30 global, regional, and local entities. Main partners include the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as the Economic Development Partner, Etihad Airways as the Official Airlines Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) as the Destination and Cultural Partner and Hub71 as the Tech Ecosystem Partner. The list also includes the following group of 'Strategic Partners' namely Mubadala, UBS, HSBC, ADCB, FAB, PGIM, and ADX alongside ADIO, ADIB, Circle, Etoro, Further Ventures, Realize, and Smartenergy as 'Official Partners' of ADFW.

Commenting on ADFW and ADQ's strategic collaboration, Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said, "We are pleased to announce this significant partnership with ADQ as our Headline Partner for the upcoming two editions of ADFW. This partnership solidifies our shared vision for Abu Dhabi's financial sector and strengthens ADGM and ADQ's collaboration to deliver an even more impactful event. On this occasion, we would also like to sincerely thank our Strategic and Official Partners for their invaluable support in making ADFW 2024 a truly global platform. We look forward to working closely with all our partners to further enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a global financial hub."

Hamad Abdulla Al Hammadi, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at ADQ said, "ADQ's strategic partnership for the 2024 and 2025 editions of ADFW underscores our commitment to fostering a robust financial ecosystem that supports the long-term growth of a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy. Through this partnership, we aim to promote thought leadership and foster industry-wide collaboration, advancing conversations that unlock new investment opportunities across various fields while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's value proposition, characterised by access to global markets and talent, and supported by an enabling regulatory framework."

This year, ADFW is set to run from 9th to 12th December 2024 and will focus on the various elements that solidify Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital, hosting important sessions that address major developments at the intersection of finance, technology and investment. ADFW 2024 is set to feature around 400 international speakers, including CEOs and Chairs from 50 leading global financial institutions.

For more information, visit: www.adfw.com

