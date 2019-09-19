ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 49,300 Jobs in August 2019

Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 49,300

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 4,500

Construction 1,500

Natural Resources and Mining -5,100

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 17,900

Information 400

Finance/Real Estate -2,400

Professional/Business Services 9,000

- Professional/Technical 3,200

- Management of Companies -1,600

- Administrative and Support 7,400

- Educational Services 11,300

- Health Care 3,900

Other Services2 2,400

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"August reported broad gains nearly across all industries," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Trade, Transportation and Utilities; Education; Business and Professional Services; and Leisure and Hospitality reported the strongest job growth, while Natural Resources and Finance reported losses."

The July total of jobs added was revised down from 73,700 to 30,200.

The September 2019 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on October 17, 2019.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

Janine Allen, Kaiser Lachance Communications, (416) 271-7002, janine.allen@kaiserlachance.com

