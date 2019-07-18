ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 30,400 Jobs in June 2019

Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 30,400

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 0

Construction 10,400

Natural Resources and Mining -500

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 7,000

Information 3,400

Finance/Real Estate -2,000

Professional/Business Services 8,800

- Professional/Technical 4,600

- Management of Companies -500

- Administrative and Support 4,600

- Educational Services 2,200

- Health Care 300

Other Services2 -2,300

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"June experienced higher acceleration in job growth following a sharp decline in May," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Construction delivered the biggest contribution to the increase, along with professional/business services which reflects the increasing demand for high skilled workers."

The May total of jobs added was revised down from -16,000 to -36,700.

The July 2019 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on August 15, 2019.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

