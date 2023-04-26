The second edition of the monthly Index reports a National Work Happiness Score of 6.6/10. Key happiness drivers include overall satisfaction, work-life balance and flexibility.

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The ADP Canada [email protected] Index ("Index"), is a monthly measure that examines the happiness of Canadians in the workplace, including employees and self-employed individuals.

The April Index shows Gen Z workers and those located in Québec and the Prairies saw the sharpest decrease in their Work Happiness Scores, when compared to March.

The National Work Happiness Score for April 2023 is 6.6/10, representing a decrease of 0.1 points from March 2023.

"Although the National Work Happiness Score for April only falls slightly below the benchmark and the score for March, it's important for employers to acknowledge external factors can impact Canadians' happiness at work," says Holger Kormann, President, ADP Canada. "Given that workers were less satisfied with compensation and benefits, amidst a backdrop of inflation, companies may need to re-evaluate compensation structure on a more regular basis, instead of reviewing or adjusting annually."

April 2023 [email protected] Index Highlights

• National Work Happiness Score: 6.6/10 (-0.1) *

• Indicator Breakdown

• Primary Indicator: 6.8/10 (-0.2) * • Secondary Indicators:

• Work-Life Balance and Flexibility: 6.9/10 (+0.1) * • Compensation and Benefits: 6.2/10 • Recognition and Support: 6.5/10 (-0.1) * • Opportunities for Career Advancement: 5.9/10 (-0.2) *

The April Index reveals that the primary indicator of worker happiness is at 6.8, a decrease from March (7/10). This indicates that in April, over two-fifths (43%) of working Canadians are feeling very happy with their current role and responsibilities. Work-life balance and recognition continue to be the top secondary indicators driving workplace happiness in April. For the second consecutive month, opportunities for advancement and compensation and benefits received the lowest levels of satisfaction in April, driving the overall score down.

The April Index also reveals significant changes for Canadian workers across generations and regions around their feelings on satisfaction in the workplace:

National Work Happiness Score: Generational Snapshot

• Boomers (56-75): 7.3/10

• Millennials (25-40): 6.6/10 (-0.1) *

• Gen-X (41-55): 6.5/10 (-0.1) *

• Gen-Z (18-24): 6.4/10 (-0.4) *

Regional Work Happiness Score Snapshot

• British Columbia: 6.9/10

• Alberta: 6.9/10 (+0.1) *

• Québec: 6.6/10 (-0.4) *

• Atlantic Canada: 6.6/10 (-0.1) *

• Ontario: 6.6/10 (+0.1) *

• Sask/Manitoba: 6.1/10 (-0.6) *



"When we look at the different generations at work, Gen Z has the lowest work happiness score in April, which appears to be primarily driven down by career advancement opportunities, as only a quarter are reporting feeling satisfied with the options provided. Employers should consider placing more focus on career development and advancement within their organization, by building opportunities for upskilling and reskilling and providing clear, measurable guidelines for career progression," continues Kormann.

About the [email protected] Index Methodology

The [email protected] Index is measured monthly through a survey fielded by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of ADP Canada and is undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The survey is run in the first week of each reported month for consistency purposes and asks over 1,200 randomly selected employed Canadian adults (including both employees and self-employed individuals) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists to rate workplace factors on a scale from 1 to 10. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

The results are weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/-2.8%, 19 times out of 20.

The Index will continue to be published on the last Wednesday of the month, with the next scheduled findings due for publication on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.

SOURCE ADP Canada Co.

For further information: Hayley Suchanek, Kaiser & Partners, 289-681-2477, [email protected]