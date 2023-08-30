August sees an overall growth in satisfaction for workers across Canada, with work-life balance and flexibility raising the National Work Happiness Score.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The ADP Canada monthly Happiness@Work Index ("Index") for August reports the highest score to date with an increase in happiness levels across generations and regions. The only workers reporting a decrease in their Work Happiness Scores for August are those located in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The National Work Happiness Score for August 2023 is 6.8/10, representing an increase of 0.1 points from July 2023.

"The theory that workers in Canada are happier in the summer shows merit with August seeing the highest National Work Happiness Score to date since the induction of the Index," says Heather Haslam, Vice President of Marketing, ADP Canada. "August is typically the peak season to travel and take time off before school is back in session, and it's encouraging to see that the summer period positively affecting workers in Canada. As fall approaches – often a busier time for many – we encourage employers to plan ahead and recommit to promoting a healthy sense of work-life balance."

August 2023 Happiness@Work Index Highlights

National Work Happiness Score : 6.8/10 (+0.1) *

Indicator Breakdown

Primary Indicator: 7.0/10 (+0.1) *



Secondary Indicators:



Work-Life Balance and Flexibility: 7.0/10 (+0.1) *





Recognition and Support: 6.6/10 (+0.1) *





Compensation and Benefits: 6.3/10 (+0.1) *





Options for Career Advancement: 6.1/10 (+0.1) *

The August Index reveals that the primary indicator of worker happiness is at 7.0/10, an increase of +0.1 from July (6.9/10), and means that 46 per cent of workers in Canada say they feel satisfied with their current role and responsibilities. The top secondary indicators continue to be work-life balance and recognition; however, all indicators report an increase in August.

The August Index also reveals positive changes for most workers in Canada across generations and regions around their feelings of happiness in the workplace:

National Work Happiness Score: Generational Snapshot

Boomers (59+): 7.5/10 (+0.3) *

7.5/10 (+0.3) * Gen-Z (18-26): 6.9/10 (+0.2) *

6.9/10 (+0.2) * Millennials (27-42): 6.7/10

6.7/10 Gen-X (43-58): 6.6/10

Regional Work Happiness Score Snapshot

Qu é bec : 7.1/10 (+0.1) *

: 7.1/10 (+0.1) * British Columbia : 6.9/10 (+0.2) *

: 6.9/10 (+0.2) * Atlantic Canada : 6.8/10 (+0.3) *

: 6.8/10 (+0.3) * Alberta : 6.8/10 (+0.2) *

: 6.8/10 (+0.2) * Ontario : 6.7/10 (+0.1) *

: 6.7/10 (+0.1) * Sask/ Manitoba : 6.6/10 (-0.2) *

"Despite workers in Québec holding the top spot for the fourth month in a row, Atlantic Canada reports the biggest jump in score this month, going from the lowest regional score in July to being tied with Alberta," continues Haslam. "Notably, workers in Ontario also achieved a significant milestone in August, recording their highest score to date."

About the Happiness@Work Index Methodology

The Happiness@Work Index is measured monthly through a survey fielded by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of ADP Canada and is undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The survey is run in the first week of each reported month for consistency purposes and asks over 1,200 randomly selected employed Canadian adults (including both employees and self-employed individuals) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists to rate workplace factors on a scale from 1 to 10. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

The results are weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/-2.8%, 19 times out of 20.

The Index will continue to be published on the last Wednesday of the month, with the next scheduled findings due for publication on Wednesday, September 30, 2023.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.

