Workers in Canada feel better about recognition and support in January, with many planning to develop new skills and earn a higher salary in 2024.

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The ADP Canada monthly Happiness@Work Index ("Index") sees workers' sentiments rise in January as recognition and support grow. Workers in Canada are happy with their current employer, with only 9 per cent actively pursuing a move to a different company within their industry this year.

The National Work Happiness Score for January 2024 is 6.7/10, representing an increase of 0.1 points from December.

"It appears resolutions for self-improvement aren't limited to personal pursuits, with many workers looking to develop new skills at work this year," says Heather Haslam, Vice President of Marketing, ADP Canada. "These findings suggest employers have an opportunity to consider offering or revisiting existing benefits around professional development and continuing education."

January 2024 Happiness@Work Index Highlights

• National Work Happiness Score: 6.7/10 (+0.1) * • Indicator Breakdown





• Primary Indicator: 6.9/10 (+0.1) *



• Secondary Indicators:







• Work-Life Balance & Flexibility: 6.8/10 (+0.1) *







• Recognition & Support: 6.6/10 (+0.2) *







• Compensation & Benefits: 6.1/10 (NC) *







• Options for Career Advancement: 5.9/10 (NC) *















In January, the primary indicator of worker happiness increased to 6.9/10, a 0.1 point increase from December. Forty-four per cent of workers in Canada feel satisfied with their current role and responsibilities. Work-life balance & flexibility (6.8/10) continues to be the top secondary indicator, but recognition and support (6.6/10) saw the most significant increase this month following its lowest recorded score in December.

The Index also reveals Boomers (7.1/10) remain the happiest generation for the 13th consecutive month. Regionally, Québec (6.8/10) remains in the top spot; however, Ontario (6.6/10) was the only region in January to record an increase in their Regional Work Happiness Score.

National Work Happiness Score: Generational Snapshot

• Boomers (59+): 7.1/10 (+0.2) * • Gen-Z (18-26): 6.7/10 (-0.1) * • Millennials (27-42): 6.6/10 (+0.1) * • Gen-X (43-58): 6.5/10 (+0.1) *





Regional Work Happiness Score Snapshot

• Québec: 6.8/10 (-0.1) * • British Columbia: 6.7/10 (-0.2) * • Atlantic Canada: 6.7/10 (NC) * • Ontario: 6.6/10 (+0.2) * • Alberta: 6.6/10 (NC) * • Sask/Manitoba: 6.4/10 (-0.1) *





Additionally, this month, the Index reveals that more than one-third of workers in Canada are actively planning to develop new skills in 2024 (38%) and earn a higher salary within their company (36%). Notably, career goal setting is most apparent amongst Gen-Z workers, with 50 per cent actively planning to develop new skills and just under half (44%) striving to earn a higher salary in their company this year. Gen-Z workers are also most interested in entrepreneurship, with just under a quarter (22%) wanting to start their own business in 2024.

"With skill development at the forefront, a variety of professional development courses and opportunities for employees to gain tangible knowledge may offer or strengthen employee retention and interest amongst the wavering workforce," concludes Haslam.

*Variation against December 2023 scores



About the Happiness@Work Index Methodology

The Happiness@Work Index is measured monthly through a survey fielded by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of ADP Canada and is undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The survey is run in the first week of each reported month for consistency purposes and asks over 1,200 randomly selected employed Canadian adults (including both employees and self-employed individuals) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists to rate workplace factors on a scale from 1 to 10. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

The results are weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/-2.8%, 19 times out of 20.

The Index will continue to be published on the last Wednesday of the month, with the next scheduled findings due for publication on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

