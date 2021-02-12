Adoption Council of Ontario Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Dianne Mathes, Executive Director, Adoption Council of Ontario (ACO) and the staff and board of ACO joined Sherri Kinch, VP, Corporate Controller and Finance Operations, TMX Group to celebrate Family Day and close the market.

Children need stability and permanency, a community that recognizes their unique lives and experiences, families need specialized support that understands the role of loss and trauma.