adMare BioInnovations Launches Ocythera: A New Canadian Life Sciences Company Advancing Therapies for Rare Bone Diseases

MONTREAL and TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - adMare BioInnovations is proud to announce the creation of Ocythera, a new biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for rare bone diseases. Based in Montreal, Ocythera originates from groundbreaking research by Dr. Martin Petkovich at Queen's University.

Ocythera is focused on advancing highly selective CYP26B1 inhibitors to address the unmet needs of patients living with rare bone disorders. These conditions currently have limited treatment options, and Ocythera's novel approach delivers a targeted, non-retinoid therapy with improved safety and efficacy.

"The creation of Ocythera reflects the kind of innovation that strengthens Canada's technological and industrial capabilities, and drives long-term competitiveness," said the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry. "Our government's collaboration with adMare to advance this vision will build a stronger economy by investing in strategic industries such as life sciences to turn cutting-edge research into globally competitive companies."

Ocythera: An example of adMare's Company Creation Model

The launch of Ocythera exemplifies adMare's unique approach to building life sciences companies in Canada. adMare identifies highly differentiated innovations with strong commercialization potential and invests pre-seed capital along with industrial R&D, IP and business development expertise to generate key scientific data, create value and build the operating structure needed to raise the next round of funding with venture capital investors.

"Ocythera perfectly illustrates adMare's mission to turn cutting-edge science into globally competitive companies that improve patient health and strengthen Canada's life sciences ecosystem," said Frédéric Lemaître Auger, Vice President, Investments, adMare BioInnovations. "Our team worked closely with Dr. Petkovich to develop robust preclinical data and strengthen intellectual property, paving the way for Ocythera's future success.

Through this model, adMare has helped build 39 companies that have attracted $2.5 billion in real risk capital, have a combined value of $5.8 billion and have generated approximately 1000 jobs across Canada. adMare's financial returns are being actively re-invested into growing a strong portfolio of globally competitive life science companies in Canada.

adMare also offers more than 200,000 square feet of collaborative, turnkey wet lab facilities, and industry training and leadership programs, further supporting Canadian life science company growth.

About adMare BioInnovations

adMare BioInnovations is Canada's life sciences company creation engine, focused on building and scaling strong, investable companies. Our unique model identifies breakthrough innovations addressing unmet patient needs and supports early company creation and growth through pre-seed investment, commercial R&D and IP and business development expertise. This approach helps establish the scientific validation, value, and operating foundations needed to build globally competitive Canadian life science companies. To date, adMare has helped create 39 companies that have attracted $2.5 billion in risk capital, achieved a combined value of $5.8 billion, and created approximately 1,000 jobs in Canada.

adMare also provides more than 200,000 square feet of turnkey lab facilities and delivers industry-ready talent and executive leadership development programs to help Canadian life science companies scale and succeed. Learn more at www.admarebio.com

About Ocythera

Based in Montreal, Ocythera is developing a new generation of non-retinoid therapies for rare bone diseases. Originating from pivotal research made at Queen's University and drug discovery from adMare BioInnovations, the company is advancing highly selective compounds with an improved safety and efficacy profile, targeting one of the enzymes involved in the metabolism of retinoic acids. To learn more about Ocythera, visit: ocythera.com.

SOURCE adMare BioInnovations

For More Information: Media Contact: Bethany Moir, Senior Director, Public Affairs, adMare BioInnovations, [email protected]