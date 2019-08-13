ADL Ventures Inc. Announces Qualifying Transaction

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ADL Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AVI.P) ("ADL" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated August 13, 2019 (the "LOI") with Real Technology Broker Ltd. ("Real") a private company incorporated under the laws of Israel, whereby ADL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Real by way of a share exchange, arrangement, amalgamation or similar transaction to ultimately form the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") who will continue on the business of Real (the "Transaction"), subject to the terms and conditions outlined below. ADL intends that the Transaction will constitute its Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange.

Real, is a technology driven national real estate brokerage platform primarily operating in the United States through a network of approximately 1,100 agents. Real has a unique operational model providing teams and agents freedom, flexibility, success tools, long term security and a sense of community to build their reputations and professional assets with the help of a leading edge digital platform built from the ground up for their success.

Summary of the Qualifying Transaction

The LOI contemplates ADL acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding ordinary and preferred shares of Real, pursuant to which ADL shares will be issued to holders of shares of Real on the basis of 1.0083 post-Consolidation ADL Shares for every one Real share (the "Exchange Ratio"), giving effect to a deemed value of $0.25 per ADL Share. Outstanding stock options of Real will be rolled over or exchanged at closing for stock options of ADL at the Exchange Ratio subject to the requirement that the total number of ADL options following the completion of the Transaction will not exceed 10% of ADL's post-closing issued and outstanding common shares.

Final terms of the Transaction will be set out in a definitive agreement between the parties (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Definitive Agreement will contain representations, warranties, conditions and covenants customary for transactions of this nature.

As described below, on completion of the Transaction, the shareholders of Real would own approximately 92% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Resulting Issuer and existing shareholders of ADL would own approximately 8.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Resulting Issuer on a non-diluted basis not including shares issuable on the Private Placement (as defined below). The common shares of the Resulting Issuer will be listed for trading on the Exchange. Further information about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

The parties to the Transaction are at arm's length and it is therefore anticipated that the approval of the shareholders of ADL in respect of the Transaction will not be required. The Company does plan to hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") whereat, among other things, the shareholders of ADL will be asked to approve: (i) the appointment of a new slate of directors, conditional upon completion of the Transaction; and (ii) the continuance to become a corporation governed by the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

Private Placement

In connection with the Transaction, it is anticipated that Real will complete a private placement of Real common shares which may occur in one or more closings prior to or concurrent with the closing of the Transaction. The size of the offering and the issue price at which the Real common shares will be sold are to be determined in the context of the market (the "Private Placement"). Subject to applicable laws and Exchange Policies, it is anticipated that each Real share issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be exchangeable into freely tradable common shares of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction.

The Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Transaction the Resulting Issuer is expected to change its name to Real Technology Brokerage Inc. or such other name as determined by Real and the Resulting Issuer will be a technology issuer under the TSX-V Rules. Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, it is expected that all directors and officers of ADL will resign and be replaced by nominees put forth by Real at the Meeting, except that Mr. Laurence Rose will continue to serve on the Board of the Resulting Issuer. New stock options of ADL will be issued to the new directors elected at the Meeting as well as new officers, employees and consultants of the Resulting Issuer as applicable. It is expected that Tamir Poleg, the current Chief Executive Officer of Real will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction and that Real will appoint a new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for the Resulting Issuer.

Mr. Tamir Poleg is a seasoned real estate industry executive possessing over 17 years of management experience. Prior to founding Real in 2014, he served as the Founder and CEO of Optimum RE Investments (2006-2014) and previously in several sales executive positions in public and private technology companies. Mr. Poleg holds a BA in Economics from the College of Management in Israel in addition to completing the Real Estate Entrepreneurship program at Tel Aviv University.

Insiders

In addition to Tamir Poleg, Laurence Rose and the other directors and senior officers of the Resulting Issuer, it is expected that Magma Venture Capital IV LP will be an Insider of the Resulting Issuer (as defined by the policies of the Exchange) by virtue of it holding voting shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding voting shares of the Resulting Issuer. Magma Venture Capital IV LP is a venture capital fund managed by Magma Venture Partners which is a leading Israeli venture capital firm dedicated to investing in Israel's information, communications and technology sector (ICT).

Arm's Length Transaction

The proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V and is not subject to ADL shareholder approval.

Sponsorship

ADL will apply to the TSX-V for an exemption from applicable sponsorship requirements.

About ADL Ventures Inc.

ADL Ventures Inc. is a capital pool company. The Company's principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities for acquisition of assets or business. The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 27, 2018, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

About Real Technology Broker Ltd.

Real is a technology powered real estate brokerage, licensed in over 20 US states and 1100 agents on its team. As one of North America's fastest growing brokerages, Real offers agents a mobile focused tech platform to run their business on, as well as attractive business terms and wealth building opportunities. Real generates substantially all of its revenue from real estate brokerage services as well as a small portion of its revenue from software subscriptions. Real serves as a licensed broker in the markets in which it operates for the purpose of processing residential real estate transactions, facilitated by its real estate agents. Revenue is derived from assisting home buyers and sellers in locating, listing, marketing, leasing and selling residential real estate.

For further information: ADL Ventures Inc., Laurence Rose - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, 647-920-6383, lrose@matchpointcapital.ca