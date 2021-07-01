Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Curve Slopes Upward as its End-use Industries Boom

"Adhesives and sealants are increasingly preferred over mechanical fastening, welding, and other conventional joining methods in various industrial applications as these products offer seamless bonding between surfaces and help reduce manpower and manufacturing costs," said Ganesh Dabholkar, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Developing breakthrough chemistries and application methods will be key to achieving customer satisfaction by industrial adhesive and sealant manufacturers."

Dabholkar added: "Growing demand for premium products across end-use industries that demonstrate higher bonding and sealing performance, biodegradability, end-product longevity, ease and higher speeds of application, and reduced equipment maintenance is expected to contribute to a rise in product prices and propel market growth. Additionally, as major end-use industries of adhesives and sealants are dominant in the Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC), both regions will concurrently dominate in terms of volume consumption and revenue contribution during the forecast period, with annual volumes and revenue expected to exceed 2 million tons and $7.45 billion for each of the two regions."

The surging demand for adhesives and sealants from various end-use industries presents lucrative growth prospects. Market participants should consider:

Increasing popularity of sustainable packaging is expected to fuel demand for biodegradable adhesives: Packaging adhesive manufacturers need to focus on developing chemistries that meet high bonding standards and are compostable for developing sustainable packaging.

Packaging adhesive manufacturers need to focus on developing chemistries that meet high bonding standards and are compostable for developing sustainable packaging. High-performance elastic adhesives for electrical & electronic applications are creating fresh adhesive demand: Electronic adhesive manufacturers need to focus on developing adhesive product portfolios that demonstrate multiple and high levels of elasticity and flexibility.

Electronic adhesive manufacturers need to focus on developing adhesive product portfolios that demonstrate multiple and high levels of elasticity and flexibility. Strategic acquisition of key businesses: Adhesive and sealant manufacturers need to focus on leveraging their inorganic growth capabilities to expand and compete effectively in newer markets.

Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities

K591

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

P: +1 832 481 4884

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

