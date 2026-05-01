ADGM Announces Rokos Capital Management's Abu Dhabi Office Opening Following Authorisation

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced that Rokos Capital Management (RCM) has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi after receiving its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). RCM's new Abu Dhabi office is located in the Sky Tower within ADGM's jurisdiction, and further expands the firm's international footprint which includes existing offices in London, New York, and Singapore.

RCM is a global multi-asset investment firm, focused on the pursuit of high, durable risk-adjusted returns for investors. The firm's expertise spans strategies across all major asset classes and draws on its deep foundations in global macro trading.

Chris Irish, Head of Middle East and Head of Finance at Rokos Capital Management, said, "Securing our full regulatory licence in ADGM is a significant milestone in RCM's development in the region. We look forward to building on this as we expand our team and deepen our engagement with local investors and partners."

Established in 2015, ADGM has grown into a leading and the fastest growing financial centre in the region, providing a robust legal framework aligned with international standards. This provides certainty, confidence and connectivity with opportunities across Abu Dhabi and the broader region for global firms and investors.

Supported by Abu Dhabi's economic stability, pro-business environment, and long-term diversification agenda, ADGM continues to attract a growing range of international financial institutions seeking access to regional and global markets.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, "We congratulate Rokos Capital Management on receiving its FSP and on establishing its Abu Dhabi office. RCM's entry further strengthens ADGM's growing ecosystem of leading global financial institutions, underpinned by a transparent, outcomes-focused regulatory framework and a compelling ecosystem for managers to serve regional and international clients. We continue to see strong momentum in firms choosing to set up in ADGM, reflecting Abu Dhabi's position as a destination of choice for global investors and a gateway to opportunities across the region."

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world's largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi's financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital' and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

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SOURCE ADGM

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