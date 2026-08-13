ADFW 2026 Unveils First Wave of Top Speakers, Bringing the World's Capital Community to Abu Dhabi

The first wave includes senior UAE and Abu Dhabi government leaders alongside top global CEOs, chairpersons, founders, and institutional investors from industry giants such as Allianz SE, DBS Group, Franklin Templeton and Temasek Holdings

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by ADGM, today announced the first cohort of leading speakers for its fifth edition, taking place from 7 – 10 December 2026 under the theme 'The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships.'

With just under five months to go until the event, ADFW has already attracted more than 200 confirmed top international speakers from government, financial services, investment, technology and innovation, as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for capital and investment.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "The exceptional early commitment from global financial leaders to ADFW 2026 reflects growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a trusted destination for capital, investment and long-term partnerships.

"The strength of ADFW lies not only in the conversations that happen here, but in what they lead to. By bringing together the world's leading investors, policymakers and innovators, Abu Dhabi creates an environment where dialogue translates into investment and relationships become long-term partnerships. That is what distinguishes Abu Dhabi as the Capital of Capital."

Government and Abu Dhabi representatives include H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, UAE; H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, UAE; H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Salem Al Nuami, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund; H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO, ALTÉRRA; H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, CEO of Botim, Mohamed Abdelbary, GCEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi, and Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad.

They will be joined by senior executives from many of the world's largest financial institutions, including Oliver Bäte, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO, Allianz SE; Tan Su Shan, CEO, DBS Group; Ron O'Hanley, Chairman & CEO of State Street; Bill Winters, CEO, Standard Chartered; Clare Woodman CBE, CEO, Intl, Morgan Stanley; Stefan Bollinger, CEO, Julius Baer; Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek Holdings; Andreas Berger, Group CEO, Swiss Re; Charles R. Kaye, Chairman, Warburg Pincus; Hendrik du Toit, Founder and CEO, Ninety One; Tarek Sultan, Chairman, Agility; Steven Desmyter, President, Man Group;.

The programme will also feature leading voices from global asset management, alternatives, infrastructure, commodities and institutional investment, such as Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton; Katie Koch, President and CEO, TCW; Tobias C. Pross, CEO, Allianz Global Investors; Marc C. Ganzi, CEO, DigitalBridge; Dmitry Balyasny, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Balyasny Asset Management; Mike Freno, Chairman, President and CEO, Barings; David Druley, CEO, Cambridge Associates; and Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS.

Reflecting the growing connectivity between finance, technology and innovation, the programme will also feature leaders from the technology, digital assets and fintech ecosystem, including Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder of Social Capital; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO, Joby Aviation; Robert Smith, Founder & CEO of Vista Equity; Pascal Gauthier, Chairman and CEO, Ledger; Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation; and Charles Cascarilla, Co-Founder and CEO, Paxos.

Building on the success of previous editions, ADFW 2026 will introduce an expanded programme designed to deepen senior engagement and deliver more focused outcomes. New additions include the inaugural editions of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit, the AIMA Global Hedge Fund Leaders Platform, The Hub71 Startups Campus, a Healthcare and BioTech Forum, as well as multiple Global Strategy Roundtables and expanded private forums. Across the week, ADFW 2026 is expected to stage more than 70 thematic events featuring over 800 speakers. The programme will be structured around four main thematic days covering Abu Dhabi's economic strategy, global markets, asset management, fintech, digital assets, sustainable finance, and Islamic finance.

SOURCE ADGM

Melissa D'Silva, [email protected] +971 50 728 8202