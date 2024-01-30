ADENTRA to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Results Conference Call

LANGLEY, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") (TSX: ADEN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, 2024 after the markets close.

The Company will also host a conference call on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss ADENTRA's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number (888) 664-6392

Dial-In Number (GTA) (416) 764-8659

Please dial in at least five minutes before the call begins.

Replay: Available through March 29, 2024 Replay Access: Toll-Free Dial-In Number (888) 390-0541

Dial-In Number (GTA) (416) 764-8677

Passcode 492580 #

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.

For further information: Ian Tharp - Investor Relations, Phone: (416) 567-2563, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.ADENTRAgroup.com